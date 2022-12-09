Munich. The winners of the BMW M Sports Trophy, which was run for the 60th time in 2022, have been confirmed. The competition recognises the most successful teams and drivers competing privately around the world with BMW M Motorsport race cars, and victory in this year's Driver competition went to North America. James Clay and Charlie Postins (both USA) from the BimmerWorld team took first place, thanks to their title win with the BMW M4 GT4 in the AM class of GT4 America. The Team competition was won by DTM champions Schubert Motorsport. BMW M Motorsport distributed a total prize purse of €350,000 between the top 25 drivers and ten teams of the season. The award ceremony took place last Saturday as part of an end-of-year event in Munich (GER).

