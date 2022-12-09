Read full article on original website
Related
conceptcarz.com
2023 Kia EV6 earns 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award
• 2023 Kia EV6 earns 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) award. •2023 EV6 is the 10th Kia vehicle in 2022 to earn a TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation. The 2023 Kia EV6 has been awarded the 2022 Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating1.
conceptcarz.com
Ford Pro scoops six at the What Van? Awards 2023; Mandy Dean inducted to the Hall of Fame
• Ford E-Transit named Van of the Year and Large Van of the Year. •Transit Custom named Medium Van of the Year and Used Van of the Year. •Editor's Choice award for 'Make it Visible' – a suicide prevention campaign for construction workers, in partnership with the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity and Balfour Beatty.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
conceptcarz.com
40 years young: Vauxhall reveals the life goals Brits think should be achieved by 40
• Learning to drive, buying a house, and starting a family all seen as goals more than half of Brits think should be accomplished by the time they turn 40, finds Vauxhall. •Celebrating Vauxhall Corsa's 40th birthday, Vauxhall consulted 2,000 UK adults to find the goals and achievements they'd like to have done at 40.
conceptcarz.com
Citroën UK introduces new online reservation platform and trim levels for its LCV range
• Citroën UK introduces new online platform that allows customers to reserve the LCV of their choice with a fully refundable £199 reservation fee, plus the option of home or office delivery. •New platform also allows buyers to choose their most convenient Citroën Business Centre to supply the...
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
conceptcarz.com
McLaren Automotive and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® announce technical collaboration to explore futuristic design methods
Luxury supercar and hypercar maker McLaren Automotive is collaborating with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to assess a futuristic design methodology. The project will focus on deploying a new Skunk Works' design system, developed for the world of aviation, into the realms of high-performance, cutting-edge automotive supercar design. The pioneering...
The pickup truck goes luxury with Ford's new Ranger Platinum
Ford Ranger Platinum is a new top-of-the-range line offering a different class of pickup truck
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp
Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
conceptcarz.com
Classic Car Auction trends of 2022 have a Japanese & Fast Fords emphasis plus four new world records
We're often asked: 'How is the car market doing at the moment?' A simple answer is that changing trends and economic fluctuations mean some things naturally plateau or come down in value, whereas others will rise. It has been an interesting year for classic cars with significant changes in the market place. One key trend is the continued rise of the Japanese Domestic Market cars.
conceptcarz.com
Andreas Bareis appointed Regional President of Aston Martin Europe
• Experienced high-performance product expert to lead Aston Martin's operations across continental Europe. •Luxury automotive specialist to build on Aston Martin's customer experience and operational structure, as it targets growth across key European markets. Aston Martin Lagonda is delighted to announce the appointment of luxury automotive leader and high-performance product...
conceptcarz.com
Stellantis to supply all-electric vehicle production at Ellesmere Port with new maritime logistics service
• New maritime shipping route to supply Ellesmere Port plant with parts will take 14,700 lorry journeys annually off Europe's roads. •Annual CO2 emissions reduced by 30% and energy consumption reduced by 37% compared to road travel. •Stellantis has partnered with Suardíaz to provide the end-to-end logistical service. •Peel...
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai Motor Brings Hydrogen-powered Commercial Trucking to Israel with XCIENT Fuel Cell
•XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks to be part of a partnership between Hyundai Motor agency Colmobil, hydrogen producer Bazan and hydrogen refueling station operator Sonol. •Hyundai Motor plans to accelerate the establishment of a hydrogen value chain in line with Israel's commitment to reduce its carbon emissions. •XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks...
conceptcarz.com
Subaru announces recall on 2019-2022 model year ascent
Subaru of America, Inc. announced a safety recall on certain 2019-2022 model year (MY) Subaru Ascent vehicles. Subaru is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to contact an authorized Subaru retailer as soon as they receive notification of this recall from Subaru of America. The ground bolt...
conceptcarz.com
2022 BMW M Sports Trophy winners confirmed
Munich. The winners of the BMW M Sports Trophy, which was run for the 60th time in 2022, have been confirmed. The competition recognises the most successful teams and drivers competing privately around the world with BMW M Motorsport race cars, and victory in this year's Driver competition went to North America. James Clay and Charlie Postins (both USA) from the BimmerWorld team took first place, thanks to their title win with the BMW M4 GT4 in the AM class of GT4 America. The Team competition was won by DTM champions Schubert Motorsport. BMW M Motorsport distributed a total prize purse of €350,000 between the top 25 drivers and ten teams of the season. The award ceremony took place last Saturday as part of an end-of-year event in Munich (GER).
benzinsider.com
The Benefits of Buying a Mercedes
When it comes to the automobile industry, the name Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with luxury, style, and performance for almost a century. With a global brand value of $25.8 billion in 2021, the prestige that accompanies the name has made Mercedes Benz an aspirational brand for many motorists creating a loyal customer base in the worldwide automobile sector.
How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum?
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum is loaded with great standard features. Here's how much it costs. The post How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture
The ultimate collectible: Mercedes-Maybach releases the limited edition series Haute Voiture. • Built using finest materials with the most craftsmanship and perfectly showcasing Mercedes- Maybach's aura, the S-Class Haute Voiture is an evolution of the concept model of the same name presented in May. •The Haute Couture-inspired model is available...
conceptcarz.com
Off-Road Video: Honda Engineers Show Off Rugged Capability of All-New 2023 Pilot TrailSport
A new video goes out on the trail with the development team of the all-new 2023 Pilot TrailSport, sharing what inspired them to create the ultimate family adventure SUV. The engineers showcase the Pilot TrailSport's rugged capability and provide insight into the exclusive off-road hardware that gets it even farther off the beaten path.
Comments / 0