ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
103.7 THE LOON

New Report Reveals Business Stressors

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report stresses the challenges businesses face in Minnesota. The eighth annual Business Benchmark report from the Minnesota Chamber finds Minnesota businesses face some of the highest tax rates in the nation, and lag behind other states in overall growth. Beth Kadoun is Vice...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

MN Department of Public Safety Has A Way To Make Their Job Safer

You know, every once in a while someone in government comes up with a pretty good idea and this is a great example of just that. I would think that one of the most nerve racking things for any law enforcement when making a traffic stop standing beside the car as the driver digs through all the different compartments in their car attempting to locate their registration and insurance, etc. info.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

New Program Funds Meat-Cutting Classes in High Schools

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new program will help put meat-cutting and food safety programs in more Minnesota high schools. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has unveiled the Meat Education and Training Grant Program. The program will award about $350,000 in funding to develop meat-cutting programs in high schools...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota House Flipper Sentenced for Investor Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities woman was sentenced for her role in a $3 million dollar house-flipping fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Suzanne Griffiths was sentenced Friday to 58 months, or nearly five years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold

St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Delivering $100-million in Grants for Broadband Growth

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of internet providers in Minnesota will share in a $100-million appropriation to expand broadband coverage across the state. A total of 61 expansion projects have been chosen as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Border-to-Border Program. It's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN

UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

This is the Worst Habit of Every Minnesotan

I walked into the breakroom at work today to see the most Minnesotan thing ever. Monday morning there was a half-eaten platter of cookies from Sam's Club that someone in the building had left on the table for everyone else to enjoy. A super thoughtful gesture, and obviously people dug into them. Except for the last cookie. One measly candy cookie was left on the platter overnight.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Shoes, Air Pods and an Xbox Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a couple of burglaries. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. He says one was reported Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South where a couple pairs of shoes were taken, Apple air pods, school supplies and an Xbox One gaming system.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Augusta Lands New Commercial Development Project

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for a new 234,000-square-foot building being tabbed as the St. Augusta Commerce Center. The light industrial development will be built on a 21-acre parcel of land at 24610 County Road 75. F Street Development Group based in Milwaukee,...
SAINT AUGUSTA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Another $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another $1 million Powerball winner. Minnesota State Lottery officials say there was a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing that was sold at the Cub Foods store in Chanhassen. Nobody won the jackpot so that prize will grow to an estimated $116...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Possible Drunk Driver Leads to Multiple Car Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a multiple-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Monday morning. Just before 11:00 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

One of Minnesota’s Most Googled Recipes, I Had Never Heard of Before!

It's the time of the year where we get all the end of the year lists and learn a little more about our fellow Minnesotans and what we might be googling. Starting out, I am about to make several people gasp, but I was today old when I learned about the "Jennifer Aniston Salad" for the first time, or perhaps the first time I really cared about checking it out. Feel like I had heard it in passing from one of my girlfriends, but never really thought anything of it.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy