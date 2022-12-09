Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
kwit.org
NEWS 12.12.22: Winter Storm, Drought Continues, Another Opioid Settlement, Cone Park Opening, and More
NEWSCAST UPDATE: Iowa’s so-called fetal heartbeat abortion law still can’t be enforced. That’s according to a Polk County District Court judge who issued a ruling in the case today. Judge Celene Gogerty’s ruling means abortion is still legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
ktvo.com
Iowa State Patrol sergeant talks about marijuana legalization in Missouri
DES MOINES, Iowa — On November 8, Missourians passed Amendment 3, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Exactly one month later, the new law has officially taken effect and adults can possess and use marijuana in Missouri, but what does this mean for Iowa since Missouri and Iowa share a border?
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens
The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
iheart.com
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
KCCI.com
KCCI 8 News promotes three journalists into new roles
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI promoted three journalists to new roles with the station, KCCI News Director Allison Smith announced. Weekend Morning anchor Scott Carpenter will move to weekdays to join central Iowa’s most-watched morning news team as an additional anchor on KCCI 8 This Morning, covering news and traffic. Carpenter joined KCCI in December 2020.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa
There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
Iowa’s Digital Traffic Signs Are Golden But Not Everyone Is Laughing
The state of Iowa has some pretty clever digital traffic signs though the Federal Highway Administration isn't laughing. We've all been on road trips and in multiple states, including Iowa, we'll encounter some funny signs reminding us to slow down, use our blinkers, don't text, don't drive drunk, or otherwise do some sort of commonly-known road safety thing.
Insiders: The case against Iowan Doug Jensen in the January 6th attack
Doug Jensen, a former Des Moines construction worker, is scheduled to learn on Friday how much time he will face in prison for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021
Agriculture Online
CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back
In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
iheart.com
More Iowa Schools Are Reporting Students Out Sick
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is seeing more students out of school with flu symptoms. The Iowa Department of Human Services says 54 schools are reporting at least 10% of its students are out with illnesses - that's 15 more schools than last week. Iowa schools report student absences on...
kiwaradio.com
New State Laws To Be Sought By Gun Rights Advocates In 2023
Statewide, Iowa — Key backers of the right to keep and bear arms amendment Iowa voters have just added to Iowa’s Constitution say they’ll introduce a series of gun-related proposals in the 2023 Iowa Legislature. House Republican Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley has been involved a...
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
KIMT
Iowa has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Iowa using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Corydon Times-Republican
Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?
DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
Street Sign Scrooges May Seek To Drop A Big Bah-Humbug on Iowa
The Iowa Department of Transportation program, called "Roadside Chats" has been in effect since 2013. They post witty, clever messages on electronic billboards across the state of Iowa to remind drivers of safety measures to keep traffic fatalities down. They also take suggestions for their witty messages here. The Iowa...
KBUR
Sand says Iowa should have open primaries and ranked choice voting
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa State Auditor says that it’s time to give independent voters a voice in choosing candidates for the General Election. Radio Iowa reports that State Auditor Rob Sand supports open primaries. “I mean the bottom line is we have a system that disenfranchises a third...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, December 12th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Republican Missouri State Representative Michael Davis of Belton, Cass County, is drafting legislation during the upcoming Missouri Legislative Session to formally rebuke outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt for his alleged failure to vote with conservative principles. Davis says that Blunt has betrayed Missourians by legislating opposite to the conservative platform, alleging that Blunt violated the 2nd Amendment and religious liberty. Davis calls out Blunt’s votes on recent pieces of legislation including the Safer Communities Act, Respect for Marriage Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
