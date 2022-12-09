(Des Moines) -- The only Democrat to win a statewide race this year says it's time to give independent voters a voice in choosing General Election candidates. State Auditor Rob Sand says a third of Iowa voters are disenfranchised by the state law requires Iowans to be registered as a Democrat or a Republican to vote in the June Primaries. The Primary results determine the top two candidates listed on the General Election ballot. In an open primary, voters choose the top two candidates for each race.

