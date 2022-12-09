Read full article on original website
Iowa News Headlines Monday, December 12th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- The only Democrat to win a statewide race this year says it's time to give independent voters a voice in choosing General Election candidates. State Auditor Rob Sand says a third of Iowa voters are disenfranchised by the state law requires Iowans to be registered as a Democrat or a Republican to vote in the June Primaries. The Primary results determine the top two candidates listed on the General Election ballot. In an open primary, voters choose the top two candidates for each race.
Iowa Watershed Watchers Want Action on Climate Change
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Watershed Planning Advisory Council just released its annual report and said the Iowa Water Plan needs an update. The report showed climate change is having dramatic effects on the state's watershed, affecting soil quality, erosion and drinking water. The council is made up of people from across the state who want to protect Iowa's water resources.
Wind Advisory for portion of SW Iowa Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of southwest Iowa Tuesday. Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur. * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds...
Keystone Pipeline oil spill investigators search for cause of Kansas rupture
(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan.) -- Federal and state environmental officials worked over the weekend to mitigate the fallout from last Wednesday's Keystone Pipeline rupture that leaked about 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a Kansas creek. Officials hadn't yet determined the cause of the incident, TC Energy, the Canadian pipeline operator,...
