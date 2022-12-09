Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Related
POLITICO
Not sold on Hochul's State of the State results
Gov. Kathy Hochul faces an electorate skeptical of her ability to deliver as she heads into a new term and legislative session, according to new polling out this morning. When it comes to six themes from her State of the State address in January, voters didn't think Hochul made good this year, a Siena poll conducted the first week of December found.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams's terrible plan to forcibly hospitalize homeless people with mental illness
On Nov. 29, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared at a press conference that his "compassion" driven response to the city's homeless crisis would be to enhance the state's existing authority to involuntary commit the mentally ill in their ranks to ensure people "in desperate need" were no longer allowed "to slip through the cracks."
amny.com
Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy
One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
archpaper.com
Mayor Eric Adams wants to build 500,000 apartments in New York City
Last week New York City Mayor Eric Adams debuted a housing plan with over 100 reforms intended to make it easier to build homes throughout the five boroughs. “Get Stuff Built” has an extremely ambitious, “moonshot” goal to build half a million new homes in the next decade to ameliorate a housing shortage that’s reached crisis proportions.
Hochul announces new Hate and Bias Prevention Unit at meeting with Jewish leaders
The new Hate and Bias Prevention Unit will address the rising tide of anti-Semitic and other hate crimes in the state.
Gov. Hochul voices support for NY lawmaker pay raise as talks resurface
Photo by“Kathy Hochul (52347143752) (3x4a)” by US Department of Labor is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Some state legislators in New York are considering increasing their own salaries, which are funded by taxpayers. Members of the California state legislature are each paid a base salary of $110,000 per year. A previous attempt to raise their salaries to $130,000 per year was rejected by the courts.
Astoria Post
Councilmember Julie Won Has a Challenger, Hailie Kim Announces Bid to Unseat Her
The Democratic primaries for city council seats take place next June and Councilmember Julie Won officially has a challenger for the 26th District seat to represents western Queens. Hailie Kim, a Sunnyside resident who ran in the Democratic primary for the seat last year, launched her campaign Saturday at Doughboy...
Gotham Gazette
Police Have Removed Over 1,300 'Emotionally Disturbed People’ from Transit in 2022; Where Did They Go?
In the first 11 months of the year, the NYPD removed 1,300 people suffering symptoms of mental illness from the city's transit system, often against their will. The city is unable or unwilling to say what happened to them next. "Dealing with people who have mental health illnesses must be...
POLITICO
Bill Spadea and Marjorie Taylor Greene: Perfect Together
By now, chances are you’ve read about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that if she and Steve Bannon had planned the Jan. 6 insurrection, “we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed.” Among the many far-right figures reportedly in attendance of this New York Young Republican Event were the founders of VDare, a white nationalist website.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring
The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
NY1
Mayor launches action plan after largest public policy survey in city history
On Tuesday, the city announced its action plan for tackling some of the city’s most pressing issues based on data collected by a massive public issues survey known as NYC Speaks. The action plan consists of five focus areas, known as “North Stars,” that range from helping the formerly...
yonkerstimes.com
New Yorkers Face Sticker Shock with their Home Heating Bills This Winter
Editor’s Note: As NY Governor Kathy Hochul releases an statewide energy plan on Dec. 19, New Yorkers are taking a look at their first heating bill for the winter, and regardless of whether you heat your home with Oil, Natural Gas or electric, prices are through the roof, with some bills doubled from last year.
NYC hospital group hit with cyber attack
NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. The FBI is investigating.
Civil rights law firm files motion against NYC involuntary hospitalization directive
A directive would allow first responders including police, fire, EMS, and health department employees to involuntarily take people to the hospital if they displayed signs of mental distress.
bkreader.com
Public Housing Residents in BK Are Helping the NYC Comptroller Audit NYCHA
A committee of 21 New York City Housing Authority residents — which was assembled by NYC Comptroller Brad Lander — just had its first meeting this month to discuss how public housing in NYC can be improved. The inaugural resident committee was put together to assist the Comptroller’s...
NBC New York
Republican Who Upset NYC Assembly Seat Challenged Over Borough Residency
In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
NBC New York
NYPD Warehouse for DNA, Troves of Criminal Evidence Destroyed in Brooklyn Inferno
An untold amount of "biological evidence" linked to New York City crimes dating back decades was destroyed or damaged in a raging inferno that devoured an NYPD warehouse off the Brooklyn waterfront Tuesday, authorities say. The fire, which broke out around 10:40 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in...
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
PLANetizen
New York Mayor Announces ‘Get Stuff Built’ Housing Plan
A new strategy titled “Get Stuff Built,” announced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on December 8, takes aim at the city’s housing affordability crisis and pledges to streamline the building process to accelerate housing construction. Maria Torres-Springer, the deputy mayor for economic and work force development, says that enacting all 111 proposed reforms could pave the way for 50,000 new homes in the next ten years.
Comments / 2