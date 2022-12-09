ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

A Creepy Old Photo Inspired the Creators of ‘1899’ Years Before the Netflix Show Was Greenlit

By Lindsay Kusiak
 4 days ago

Years before Netflix’s 1899 debuted on the streamer, a sinister-looking photo left such an impression, the show’s creators knew they wanted to tell its tale. Premiering on November 17, Netflix ’s 1899 has captivated viewers with its M. Night Shyamalan-styled twists and turns.

Now, 1899 creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar talk about the photo that inspired it all.

Netflix’s ‘1899’ and ‘Dark’ were created by the same team

Set near the end of the 19 th century, Netflix’s eight-episode 1899 follows a group of migrant passengers aboard a steamship bound for New York. The series begins amidst rumors that a sister ship, the Prometheus , has disappeared.

When the Captain receives a mysterious message en route to America, he pursues it hoping to find the lost ship. But what unfolds when they arrive begins a horrific journey with secrets unfolding at every turn.

1899 ’s creators, Friese and bo Odar, also created Netflix’s Dark , which premiered in 2017 and served up a next-level cryptic tale for viewers taking three seasons to fully reveal its plot (as will 1899 ). Viewers will also recognize actor Andreas Pietschmann who stars in 1899 and Dark. But the similarities between the series stop there.

“There is a lot in the DNA that is kind of close to Dark in terms of the puzzle and needing an engaged active audience,” Friese tells Entertainment Weekly , “[but 1899 ] is truly a beast of its own.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUVHy_0jcxt7Fo00
Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen in 1899 | Netflix via Youtube

The super creepy photo that inspired Netflix’s ‘1899’

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, 1899 creators Friese and bo Odar revealed that their inspiration for the series came long ago. Friese says that years ago, while researching for something else, he and bo Odar found a vintage photo that would haunt them long after their discovery.

The picture (as described by Friese) was of a man dressed in a blood-soaked white shirt, standing atop a boat, hammer in hand. Adding to the photo’s mystery was that the man had what Friese calls “a really weird look on his face.”

Friese remembers being drawn to the photo and the man and wondering, “What did he do with that hammer? Where does he come from? Where’s he going? What’s this all about?” Immediately, the pair envisioned the man as a migrant on the ship, and Netflix’s 1899 ’s plot began to take shape.

Netflix’s ‘1899’ is about more than thrills and chills

Another huge inspiration for 1899’s creators was the refugee crisis raging through Europe. Struggling with the fractious trends and instability throughout the European nation, Friese and bo Odar decided to take Europe and “put it on a ship.”

The result is a jail-like floating social experiment with the ship’s inhabitants coming from different cultural backgrounds, having differing beliefs, and speaking different languages ( 1899 is a multi-lingual show).

There is one thing 1899’s creators say the series was not based on. Both Friese and bo Odar claim to have loved James Cameron’s 1997 film, but Netflix’s 1899 is not based on the Titanic.

So, anyone boarding the series believing they are in for a glamourous retelling of the tragic tale will likely be in for quite a shock.

RELATED: Netflix’s ‘1899’: I Watched All 8 Episodes and Still Have No Idea What’s Going On

Related
Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)

Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30

As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
ARIZONA STATE
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Nanny': Is the Horror Flick Streaming?

If any horror lovers are disappointed by the upcoming slate of holiday cheer, “Nanny” might be just the right flick to get your fill of spookiness this holiday season. In the aptly titled “Nanny,” Anna Diop stars as immigrant nanny Aisha who moves to New York City to work as a nanny for an affluent family. As Aisha begins to miss the son she left behind as she cares for the family’s daughter, something sinister enters her mind.
The Independent

Netflix’s new No 1 film is a strange, schlocky B-movie. Here’s why that’s a good thing

Why are people so frigid when it comes to foreign films? When Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, upon receiving a Golden Globe for his 2019 drama Parasite, spoke wryly about overcoming “the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”, his words were tinged with a long-held truth. For many people, foreign cinema has always been a daunting proposition, a confection to be enjoyed by snobs and dyed-in-the-wool cinephiles. “Foreign film” is, of course, an umbrella term too wide to be useful: works of accessible pop entertainment like Seven Samurai or Playtime are lumped in with challenging arthouse fare like Jeanne Dielman. But it’s a...
EW.com

Mike Flanagan wants to make The Dark Tower TV series after leaving Netflix

Director Mike Flanagan has opened up about his plans to adapt Stephen King's The Dark Tower book series for TV. "If you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life," Flanagan told Deadline in a new interview. "We actually have those rights carved out of our Amazon deal, which doesn't mean that they can't or won't get behind it at some point — you don't know. But that's something we've been developing ourselves and are really passionate about finally getting it up on its feet at some point."
