Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
Severe storm threat continues for the South Wednesday
The severe storms that brought tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail shift east towards parts of Georgia and Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding
A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Wednesday storms
The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.The main threat will be gusty winds that could down some tree limbs or power lines. Rainfall amounts are not huge -- a quarter of an inch to 1 inch, maybe a little more in a thunderstorm. Temps will also swing dramatically from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.TIMING4-8 a.m.: No worries yet. Cloudy, some miler temps creeping in. Perhaps an early sprinkle or ice pellet (Catskills) if the precipitation speeds up.8-11 a.m.: Rain fills in from west to east, and closer to 11...
A monster storm is coming next week: What will happen?
Now that I have your attention, let me preface by saying that talking about any storm in detail 6 or 7 days ahead of time is mere entertainment. For weather geeks, this is our entertainment. Since we’re on the topics of monsters and entertainment, there’s an iconic quote from the...
A volcano erupts in the United States
This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. Severe weather in the South...
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
77 inches of snow buries cars, keeps falling in western New York
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
Tornados, severe thunderstorms likely to hit US on Tuesday
Story at a glance About 30 million people from Texas to Illinois are expected to be affected by severe weather on Tuesday. Sections of northeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and southwestern Tennessee are at risk of severe thunderstorms and some strong and long-track tornadoes. Much of the same area saw severe late-season tornadoes last…
Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US
16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
