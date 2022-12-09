ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers

Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. "I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally," Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. "I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime."
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Severe storms produce suspected tornadoes in North Texas

A squall line that moved through North Texas Tuesday morning brought gusty winds, hail, and several suspected tornadoes with it. The Tornado Watch for most of North Texas has expired. It's still in effect for the eastern parts of the FOX 4 viewing area until 5 p.m. Suspected tornadoes leave...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Anakin

A big but gentle dog who likes to play in the yard and snuggle is looking for a new home. Anakin is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy