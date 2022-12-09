ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Odell Beckham's comment about Saquon Barkley adds fuel to rumor fire

By Tyler Henry
 4 days ago
The rumors of a potential New York Giants-Odell Beckham Jr. reunion have been a rollercoaster for months now. When it came down to the final teams, the Giants were one of the few that Beckham visited last week.

The Beckham saga took another turn last week when it was reported that an NFL executive had concerns over Beckham’s health. OBJ is, of course, coming off a torn ACL in the Super Bowl.

As Beckham’s decision lingers, it’s leaving Giants fans at the edge of their seat.

OBJ was a guest on Thursday Night Football’s “The Shop” and he shared his thoughts on unfinished business between he and Saquon Barkley.

“I’ll say this but it doesn’t mean anything. I don’t feel like Saquon Barkley and I got to do what we were supposed to do,” Beckham said.

There were big hopes for the Barkley/Beckham combo but it was short-lived after the Giants traded OBJ to the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham claimed he wanted a multi-year deal with whatever team he ends up signing with, which could play into the Giants’ favor given their needs at wide receiver and the lack of talented expected to be available in free agency. Buffalo and Dallas, by contrast, are in win-now mode.

Beckham may have also hinted at waiting until the postseason to join a team.

For now, the rollercoaster continues. Beckham has yet to make a decision on his future and the Giants play on.

Bryan Price
4d ago

With the Cowgirls F UPED O'Dell medical issues it's time to go where he belonged the whole time. Gettleman should've never traded him he would've been a Giant for life. Once a Giant always a Giant!!!

Philip Rhodes
4d ago

Anyone who's willing to pay $20 million a year for a torn achilles is a fool.

