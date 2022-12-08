Read full article on original website
Texas: The Issue Is - How Texas should spend its $30B budget surplus
From property tax breaks to investing in projects for the future of Texas there are differing opinions about how money from the Texas budget surplus should be spent. FOX's Greg Groogan, Rudy Koski and Steven Dial discuss their thoughts.
Texas Government officials reveal priorities for 88th legislative session, $30 billion budget surplus
HOUSTON - The Texas legislative session in Austin is 30 days away and this spring lawmakers will have an unprecedented pile of surplus money to spend. Over the past few weeks, the big three of Lone Star State Government, Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan have begun sharing publicly their thoughts on just how all that extra cash should be invested.
