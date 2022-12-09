Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Ice, snow, rain spreading across Minnesota through Tuesday night
An icy, wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain is spreading across Minnesota Tuesday. Most snowfall Tuesday will be across central and western Minnesota. The snow fills in north and northeast into Wednesday with heavy snow for northeast Minnesota Wednesday. Ice, wintry mix spreads east and north Tuesday. Ice...
mprnews.org
Twin Cities rain shifts to snow overnight; 3-6 inches possible by Saturday
Phase 1 of this week’s long-duration wintry storm came in on cue Tuesday. The radar lit up with colors indicating rain (green), sleet, ice (red) and snow (blue). A wide variety of winter weather warnings are in effect across our region. You can see on the map below how much area this storm covers. Winter weather advisories are in blue. Winter storm warnings are pink. Blizzard warnings are red.
Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota
The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday. Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The...
KEYC
Winter storm continues, impacts likely through Saturday
A powerful, long-lasting winter storm system will continue to impact much of our region through Saturday. Wind and winter weather warnings and advisories remain in effect across the area into this evening. Rain will gradually end from southwest to northeast tonight. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise tonight into tomorrow as our first round of precipitation moves out. Precipitation on Wednesday will be limited to drizzle and a few scattered showers. As the low pressure system moves northeast, it will slow down and eventually stall over the Great Lakes. Light snow on the back side of the system will continue from Wednesday night through Saturday. A widespread two to five inches of accumulation will be possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa during that time. The system will move out of our region late Saturday into Sunday and will be followed by a wave of bitterly cold, Arctic air. By next week, high temperatures will drop into the lower single digits, with morning low temperatures falling well below zero.
mprnews.org
Slow moving winter storm to impact Minnesota most of the week
Mild, mostly cloudy and dry Monday with highs in the 30s statewide. Rain, snow and freezing rain develop southwest Monday night and move northeast Tuesday. Rain and snow will continue on and off Wednesday with heavy snow developing near Lake Superior. Periods of all snow will continue Thursday into the weekend.
Winter Weather & Wind Advisories Across Southern Minnesota Today
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory & Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of southern Minnesota, including Freeborn, Le Suer, Rice, Steele, and Waseca (+more) counties. Southeast winds 20 to 25 miles per hour could gust as high as 50 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is...
mprnews.org
Metrodome down: Remembering Minnesota's epic 2010 snow storm
College campuses shut down. Shows were postponed. Sports stadiums, well… collapsed. It was the snow storm of Dec. 10 and 11, 2010, also called the “domebuster.” It is still considered the fifth-largest snowfall ever recorded in the Twin Cities, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible Minnesota
Models have been remarkably consistent since late last week in bringing heavy snow into the Dakotas and central/northeastern Minnesota and a wintry mix with freezing rain potential in southern Minnesota. And now we're on the eve of the storm as it'll begin impacting Minnesota in full force on Tuesday. Wintry...
kvsc.org
How Will Winter Storm Affect St. Cloud and Central Minnesota?
A mixed bag of precipitation is likely coming our way Tuesday with the best chance for accumulating snow in central Minnesota happening Thursday and Friday. This forecast is from retired St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman who reports there are different precipitation scenarios for the upcoming storm. Weisman predicts the following:
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary
This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
mprnews.org
Massive, messy storm prompts winter storm and ice warnings
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD. Osceola-Lincoln-Lyon-Murray-Nobles-Pipestone-Rock-Brookings- ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch....
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
KIMT
Powerful winter storm to hit the Upper Midwest this week
A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.
Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota
Snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet, sneat and maybe even lightning and thunder. It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota as a potent winter storm arrives Tuesday and lingers through at least Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for areas that it is most...
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Latest North Dakota Snowstorm Updates
(KXNET) — The latest updates throughout the day from the KX Storm Team for the upcoming December snowstorm: December 13 – 4:30 P.M. December 13 – 12:30 P.M. December 13 – 11:30 A.M. At 11:30 a.m. road conditions continue to deteriorate and the purple shading is a travel advisory for freezing drizzle. Many of the […]
Hoo boy, here comes the triple threat of winter weather
The winter weather we’ve been expecting is almost here, with an ice storm taking place in southwestern Minnesota and moving toward the Twin Cities metro
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
