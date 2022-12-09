ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Ice, snow, rain spreading across Minnesota through Tuesday night

An icy, wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain is spreading across Minnesota Tuesday. Most snowfall Tuesday will be across central and western Minnesota. The snow fills in north and northeast into Wednesday with heavy snow for northeast Minnesota Wednesday. Ice, wintry mix spreads east and north Tuesday. Ice...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Twin Cities rain shifts to snow overnight; 3-6 inches possible by Saturday

Phase 1 of this week’s long-duration wintry storm came in on cue Tuesday. The radar lit up with colors indicating rain (green), sleet, ice (red) and snow (blue). A wide variety of winter weather warnings are in effect across our region. You can see on the map below how much area this storm covers. Winter weather advisories are in blue. Winter storm warnings are pink. Blizzard warnings are red.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota

The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday. Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Winter storm continues, impacts likely through Saturday

A powerful, long-lasting winter storm system will continue to impact much of our region through Saturday. Wind and winter weather warnings and advisories remain in effect across the area into this evening. Rain will gradually end from southwest to northeast tonight. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise tonight into tomorrow as our first round of precipitation moves out. Precipitation on Wednesday will be limited to drizzle and a few scattered showers. As the low pressure system moves northeast, it will slow down and eventually stall over the Great Lakes. Light snow on the back side of the system will continue from Wednesday night through Saturday. A widespread two to five inches of accumulation will be possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa during that time. The system will move out of our region late Saturday into Sunday and will be followed by a wave of bitterly cold, Arctic air. By next week, high temperatures will drop into the lower single digits, with morning low temperatures falling well below zero.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Slow moving winter storm to impact Minnesota most of the week

Mild, mostly cloudy and dry Monday with highs in the 30s statewide. Rain, snow and freezing rain develop southwest Monday night and move northeast Tuesday. Rain and snow will continue on and off Wednesday with heavy snow developing near Lake Superior. Periods of all snow will continue Thursday into the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Metrodome down: Remembering Minnesota's epic 2010 snow storm

College campuses shut down. Shows were postponed. Sports stadiums, well… collapsed. It was the snow storm of Dec. 10 and 11, 2010, also called the “domebuster.” It is still considered the fifth-largest snowfall ever recorded in the Twin Cities, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvsc.org

How Will Winter Storm Affect St. Cloud and Central Minnesota?

A mixed bag of precipitation is likely coming our way Tuesday with the best chance for accumulating snow in central Minnesota happening Thursday and Friday. This forecast is from retired St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman who reports there are different precipitation scenarios for the upcoming storm. Weisman predicts the following:
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Massive, messy storm prompts winter storm and ice warnings

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD. Osceola-Lincoln-Lyon-Murray-Nobles-Pipestone-Rock-Brookings- ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch....
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN
KIMT

Powerful winter storm to hit the Upper Midwest this week

A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Latest North Dakota Snowstorm Updates

(KXNET) — The latest updates throughout the day from the KX Storm Team for the upcoming December snowstorm: December 13 – 4:30 P.M. December 13 – 12:30 P.M. December 13 – 11:30 A.M. At 11:30 a.m. road conditions continue to deteriorate and the purple shading is a travel advisory for freezing drizzle. Many of the […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm

WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy