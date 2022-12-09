ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Virginia Beach homebuilder plans mixed-use community — with 268 homes — in Chesapeake

By Sandra J. Pennecke, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

A developer is planning to build a mixed-use community with 268 homes at the intersection of Centerville Turnpike and Elbow Road in Chesapeake.

The Dragas Cos. based in Virginia Beach plans to build 106 three-story townhome condominiums with the option of two-car garages and seven three-story condo buildings with 162 garden-style flats as part of Grayson Commons. The southern portion of the land will be developed commercially.

Chesapeake City Council unanimously voted, with one member absent, to rezone the property on Nov. 15 due to the critical housing shortage in the region.

Laura Kelley, marketing and communications director for Dragas Cos., said construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2023, with presales estimated to begin in early 2024.

Grayson Commons will also include public and private walking and biking trails, a swimming pool, recreation area and several lakes with fountains.

Helen Dragas, president and CEO of Dragas Cos., said in a news release the company appreciates the city recognizing the need for more housing to support the city’s ambitious growth plans.

“Our team stands at the ready to fulfill the dream of homeownership for so many who want to call the highly desirable city of Chesapeake home,” she said.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
