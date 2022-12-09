Read full article on original website
Croatia manager believes beating Argentina in World Cup semi-final will make it the nation's greatest ever victory
"If we win tomorrow that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time," he said in the pre-match press conference
Could Suspensions Hurt? – Argentina Predicted Lineup vs Croatia
Lionel Messi and Argentina continue their march to the World Cup against Croatia, an incredibly stubborn side that primarily works slowly and methodically. See Last Word on Football’s Argentina predicted lineup for the match against Croatia as the greatest player of all time looks to add to his trophy cabinet.
Watch: Lionel Messi Becomes Argentina's All-Time Top Scorer At World Cups By Smashing Penalty Past Croatia Keeper Dominik Livakovic
Livakovic had saved four penalties to help Croatia beat Japan and then Brazil in shootouts in Qatar. But he stood no chance of stopping Messi's record-breaking effort.
Pep Guardiola Wanted As Next Brazil Manager
Guardiola is a manager Neymar has long dreamed of working with.
Luka Modric Starts – Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Argentina
Croatia hopes to make some personal history by qualifying for their second-consecutive FIFA World Cup finals by defeating Argentina. See Last Word on Football’s Croatia Predicted Lineup for their massive World Cup semi-final clash against Argentina. Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Argentina. How Croatia Have Lined-up Recently. Croatia has walked...
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
Woman Catching Man Appearing to Flirt at World Cup Goes Viral: 'Busted'
A short clip of a woman applying makeup during Brazil's game against Croatia has gone viral.
10 Best English Players Currently at Foreign Clubs
It’s a general rule of thumb in football that the best English players play in the best English division, the Premier League. Even the Championship is full of great homegrown talent, but what about the world outside of the UK? Where and who are the best English players currently at foreign clubs?
Football rumours: Chelsea to mount ‘significant offensive’ during January window
What the papers sayChelsea could use their developing injury crisis to mount a “significant offensive” during the January transfer window – with Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, already identified as a potential replacement for Armando Broja according to the Evening Standard.The same newspaper says Joao Felix may be Graham Potter’s biggest target when the window opens. However, the Blues face fierce competition with Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all monitoring the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid striker.The Sun reports via AS that Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with his long-time agent Jorge Mendes is “falling apart” after the Portuguese superstar...
Spanish FA reveal reasons behind Luis Enrique exit
Luis Enrique was not fired as Spain manager because of his Twitch streams, according to president Luis Rubiales
Brazil: Ronaldo names surprising picks for possible successors to Tite
Brazil legend Ronaldo has given his thoughts on who should replace Tite as the head coach of the Selecao, picking three foreign names.
World Cup bracket today: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage dates, printable wall chart; Morocco face France
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the quarterfinals upon us. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to four teams vying for the prize.
Samoa rugby sevens Cape Town title a boost for HSBS Sevens Series
With this weekend’s Samoa rugby sevens teams’ success at the Cape Town 7s tournament, it is a real boost for the 2022/23 HSBS Sevens Series. Too often, a side dominates for stages of the sevens series. Even for the season, and that can make for a stagnated feel. The South African men had, and the Aussie 7s still do. Not anymore – this opportunity taken by the Samoans will encourage others. Like Ireland, who recently competed in the Dubai 7s final, it all helps. And to the likes of Spain, who defeated New Zealand for that nation’s first time ever on day one.
Roger Federer hints at Exhibition return during Swiss Sports Awards
Roger Federer was celebrated and recognized at the 2022 Swiss Sports Awards in Zurich. The 20x Grand Slam Champion was presented with an honorary lifetime achievement award given only to significant figures in Swiss sport. Federer is just the sixth recipient of the award and the first since 2007. During...
Trent Alexander-Arnold And James Maddison: Gareth Southgate's Biggest World Cup Mistake - England 1-2 France
Gareth Southgate's treatment of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Leicester City’s James Maddison was a huge mistake and LFCTR are here to explain why.
