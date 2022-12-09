Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Dems and Reps join forces to pressure SBF to testify before Congress
The leadership with the United States House Financial Services Committee have separately called on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in an investigative hearing scheduled for Dec. 13. In Dec. 2 posts on Twitter, House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters, a Democrat, and ranking member Patrick McHenry, a...
cryptoslate.com
U.S. House Committee says SBF has sufficient knowledge to testify
Chairwoman of the US House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters tweeted on Dec. 5 that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has sufficient knowledge to testify before Congress on Dec. 13. Waters said SBF’s several media interviews and his previous role as the bankrupt exchange CEO had shown the committee that he...
Sam Bankman-Fried is set to testify before Congress. Will a subpoena come next?
Uncertainty looms over next week’s hearings on FTX’s collapse.
NBC Connecticut
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Testify at U.S. House Hearing on Tuesday
Crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to testify before the House Financial Services committee, after CNBC reported that Representative Maxine Waters would not be pursuing a subpoena. Bankman-Fried also sparred with Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, telling him that he'd "won." FTX's implosion left millions of creditors without their funds, and...
decrypt.co
Anchorage Digital Lands $100 Million Web3 Opportunity Fund
"Nobody a year ago talked about bankruptcy remote—now it's the first question that people ask," the Anchorage co-founder told Decrypt. Investment fund manager M31 Capital has chosen Anchorage Digital Bank to custody the $100 million Web3 Opportunity Fund it launched in October. Founded in 2020 by CEO Nathan Montone,...
U.S. House panel chair says she'll subpoena FTX's Bankman-Fried if needed
Dec 8 (Reuters) - House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters told Reuters on Thursday that she is prepared to subpoena FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not agree to appear before the panel next week and she is working out the best way to do it.
decrypt.co
Financial Stability Board to Hold Crypto Providers to ‘Same Standards as Banks’
The FSB's proposed rules come as many jurisdictions, such as the UK and European Union, finally clarify their regulations around crypto. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), the world’s largest financial services regulator, has said it is set to hold crypto firms “to the same standards as banks . . . if they provide the same service that banks provide.”
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Sam Bankman-Fried ‘Willing to Testify,' Crypto’s New Bottom Signal, Stablecoin Wars Rage On
Besides dunking on disgraced crypto founders, Twitternauts found time to tinker with the latest AI tech. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried continued to hold the industry’s attention hostage after a public back-and-forth between Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) and yet more sparring with Binance’s CEO. The Twitter chat with Maxine...
decrypt.co
SEC Charges Sam Bankman-Fried for Allegedly Defrauding FTX Equity Investors
One day after Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas, the SEC has officially charged him with defrauding FTX's equity investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially charged FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors. "The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Samuel Bankman-Fried with orchestrating...
decrypt.co
Canada to Prohibit Crypto Firms From Offering Leveraged Trading to Citizens
Following “recent events in the crypto market,” Canada’s securities regulator is clamping down hard on crypto firms. Crypto platforms applying for registration in Canada will have to agree to tighter rules in the country, including a ban on margin and leverage trading. Firms will also have to...
decrypt.co
'Abnormal' Altcoin Trading on Binance 'Just Market Behavior,' Says CEO
The company says the observed activity had nothing to do with compromised accounts or leaked API keys. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance issued a notice on Sunday acknowledging reports that a handful of altcoins were trading in an “abnormal” fashion on its platform. The exchange stated it would investigate the matter and take the appropriate actions against “suspicious accounts.”
decrypt.co
Bahamas Regulators Slam New FTX Chief For ‘Key Misstatements’
The Caribbean regulator claims John J. Ray III may be saying things to “advance questionable agendas.”. Bahamas regulators today slammed the recently appointed CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX for attempting to “advance questionable agendas.”. In a Tuesday statement sent to the press, the Securities Commission of The...
decrypt.co
SEC’s Hester Peirce Has Seen ‘No Real Movement’ on SEC Crypto Regulation Since She Joined in 2018
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has a lot of optimism about crypto, and hopes to not see hasty, reactionary regulations in the wake of FTX. If the focus of the crypto industry is still on trading crypto assets, it’s a sign that the industry hasn’t lived up to its potential, according to.
decrypt.co
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With Eight Criminal Charges
U.S. prosecutors today hit ex-FTX boss and founder Sam Bankman-Fried with eight criminal charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Bahamas police arrested the disgraced crypto mogul yesterday at the request of U.S. authorities who are seeking his extradition. The Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit at the...
u.today
FTX’s SBF Fails to Respond to Request to Testify at Senate Hearing
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has failed to reply to a request to testify before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Dec. 14, Bloomberg reports. In a recent tweet, the Pennsylvania senator stressed that he and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown still expect him to testify. Earlier...
decrypt.co
CFTC Suing Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX and Alameda for Violating Commodities Laws
Alongside charges from the Southern District of New York’s Attorney and the SEC, the CFTC is suing the FTX founder for additional violations. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today announced a lawsuit against crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried over alleged violations of federal commodities laws. Other...
decrypt.co
CFTC Must Serve Ooki DAO Founders: California Judge
A California court ruled that the CFTC needs to notify a specific token holder within the Ooki DAO rather than the entire DAO. A California judge has ruled that the two founders behind Ooki DAO can be served in a regulator’s lawsuit against the project. The Commodity Futures Trading...
decrypt.co
'SBF's PR Tour Has Concluded': Crypto Twitter Reacts to FTX Founder's Arrest
The ever-awake crypto Twitter erupted once the news of Sam Bankman-Fried being arrested in the Bahamas broke out. Sam Bankman-Fried was finally arrested on Monday in the Bahamas as the U.S. Department of Justice officially filed criminal charges against the former CEO and founder of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
decrypt.co
FTX Did Its Invoicing, Expenses Over Slack and QuickBooks: New CEO John Ray
FTX employees did invoicing and expenses over Slack and used QuickBooks, consumer-level tax software, to handle its accounting, the company's new CEO John Ray III said during Tuesday's House Financial Services Committee hearing. "Nothing against QuickBooks. Very nice tool," Ray said. "It's not for a multibillion dollar company." It's the...
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Plummets 9% as Crypto Markets Flash Red
Dogecoin has led overnight losses among the market's top 10 largest cryptocurrencies, shedding around 9% over the past 24 hours. The crypto industry's largest "meme coin" by market capitalization, Dogecoin, has plummeted over 9% overnight. DOGE is now trading at around $0.088 following the latest drop. Bears have been in...
