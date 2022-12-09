ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CoinTelegraph

Dems and Reps join forces to pressure SBF to testify before Congress

The leadership with the United States House Financial Services Committee have separately called on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in an investigative hearing scheduled for Dec. 13. In Dec. 2 posts on Twitter, House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters, a Democrat, and ranking member Patrick McHenry, a...
IOWA STATE
cryptoslate.com

U.S. House Committee says SBF has sufficient knowledge to testify

Chairwoman of the US House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters tweeted on Dec. 5 that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has sufficient knowledge to testify before Congress on Dec. 13. Waters said SBF’s several media interviews and his previous role as the bankrupt exchange CEO had shown the committee that he...
NBC Connecticut

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Testify at U.S. House Hearing on Tuesday

Crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to testify before the House Financial Services committee, after CNBC reported that Representative Maxine Waters would not be pursuing a subpoena. Bankman-Fried also sparred with Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, telling him that he'd "won." FTX's implosion left millions of creditors without their funds, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
decrypt.co

Anchorage Digital Lands $100 Million Web3 Opportunity Fund

"Nobody a year ago talked about bankruptcy remote—now it's the first question that people ask," the Anchorage co-founder told Decrypt. Investment fund manager M31 Capital has chosen Anchorage Digital Bank to custody the $100 million Web3 Opportunity Fund it launched in October. Founded in 2020 by CEO Nathan Montone,...
decrypt.co

Financial Stability Board to Hold Crypto Providers to ‘Same Standards as Banks’

The FSB's proposed rules come as many jurisdictions, such as the UK and European Union, finally clarify their regulations around crypto. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), the world’s largest financial services regulator, has said it is set to hold crypto firms “to the same standards as banks . . . if they provide the same service that banks provide.”
decrypt.co

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Sam Bankman-Fried ‘Willing to Testify,' Crypto’s New Bottom Signal, Stablecoin Wars Rage On

Besides dunking on disgraced crypto founders, Twitternauts found time to tinker with the latest AI tech. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried continued to hold the industry’s attention hostage after a public back-and-forth between Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) and yet more sparring with Binance’s CEO. The Twitter chat with Maxine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
decrypt.co

SEC Charges Sam Bankman-Fried for Allegedly Defrauding FTX Equity Investors

One day after Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas, the SEC has officially charged him with defrauding FTX's equity investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially charged FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors. "The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Samuel Bankman-Fried with orchestrating...
decrypt.co

Canada to Prohibit Crypto Firms From Offering Leveraged Trading to Citizens

Following “recent events in the crypto market,” Canada’s securities regulator is clamping down hard on crypto firms. Crypto platforms applying for registration in Canada will have to agree to tighter rules in the country, including a ban on margin and leverage trading. Firms will also have to...
decrypt.co

'Abnormal' Altcoin Trading on Binance 'Just Market Behavior,' Says CEO

The company says the observed activity had nothing to do with compromised accounts or leaked API keys. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance issued a notice on Sunday acknowledging reports that a handful of altcoins were trading in an “abnormal” fashion on its platform. The exchange stated it would investigate the matter and take the appropriate actions against “suspicious accounts.”
decrypt.co

Bahamas Regulators Slam New FTX Chief For ‘Key Misstatements’

The Caribbean regulator claims John J. Ray III may be saying things to “advance questionable agendas.”. Bahamas regulators today slammed the recently appointed CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX for attempting to “advance questionable agendas.”. In a Tuesday statement sent to the press, the Securities Commission of The...
decrypt.co

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With Eight Criminal Charges

U.S. prosecutors today hit ex-FTX boss and founder Sam Bankman-Fried with eight criminal charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Bahamas police arrested the disgraced crypto mogul yesterday at the request of U.S. authorities who are seeking his extradition. The Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit at the...
WASHINGTON STATE
decrypt.co

CFTC Suing Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX and Alameda for Violating Commodities Laws

Alongside charges from the Southern District of New York’s Attorney and the SEC, the CFTC is suing the FTX founder for additional violations. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today announced a lawsuit against crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried over alleged violations of federal commodities laws. Other...
decrypt.co

CFTC Must Serve Ooki DAO Founders: California Judge

A California court ruled that the CFTC needs to notify a specific token holder within the Ooki DAO rather than the entire DAO. A California judge has ruled that the two founders behind Ooki DAO can be served in a regulator’s lawsuit against the project. The Commodity Futures Trading...
CALIFORNIA STATE
decrypt.co

'SBF's PR Tour Has Concluded': Crypto Twitter Reacts to FTX Founder's Arrest

The ever-awake crypto Twitter erupted once the news of Sam Bankman-Fried being arrested in the Bahamas broke out. Sam Bankman-Fried was finally arrested on Monday in the Bahamas as the U.S. Department of Justice officially filed criminal charges against the former CEO and founder of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
decrypt.co

FTX Did Its Invoicing, Expenses Over Slack and QuickBooks: New CEO John Ray

FTX employees did invoicing and expenses over Slack and used QuickBooks, consumer-level tax software, to handle its accounting, the company's new CEO John Ray III said during Tuesday's House Financial Services Committee hearing. "Nothing against QuickBooks. Very nice tool," Ray said. "It's not for a multibillion dollar company." It's the...
decrypt.co

Dogecoin Plummets 9% as Crypto Markets Flash Red

Dogecoin has led overnight losses among the market's top 10 largest cryptocurrencies, shedding around 9% over the past 24 hours. The crypto industry's largest "meme coin" by market capitalization, Dogecoin, has plummeted over 9% overnight. DOGE is now trading at around $0.088 following the latest drop. Bears have been in...

