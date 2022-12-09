ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Research illuminates approaches for long-term hearing loss treatment

About 430 million people around the world experience disabling hearing loss. In the United States, approximately 37.5 million adults report some trouble hearing. Hearing loss can happen when any part of the ear or the nerves that carry information on sounds to the brain do not work in the usual way.
studyfinds.org

Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
msn.com

You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.

Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
BGR.com

This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says

Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
Medical News Today

When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?

Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
The Independent

Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom

A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
cohaitungchi.com

Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery

Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).

