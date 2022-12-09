Read full article on original website
Scientists developed a non-surgical treatment model for carpal tunnel syndrome
A novel non-surgical treatment method could mark an end to the sufferings of carpal tunnel syndrome patients, according to a study that will be presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Carpal tunnel syndrome is a nerve entrapment neuropathy that is caused by...
MedicalXpress
Research illuminates approaches for long-term hearing loss treatment
About 430 million people around the world experience disabling hearing loss. In the United States, approximately 37.5 million adults report some trouble hearing. Hearing loss can happen when any part of the ear or the nerves that carry information on sounds to the brain do not work in the usual way.
studyfinds.org
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
msn.com
You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.
Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
A woman who could 'barely walk' after years of feeling extremely tired was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency
A woman with extreme fatigue had "dangerously low" vitamin B12 levels from a vegetarian diet. Carly Minsky, 33, said she could "barely walk" after not eating meat or fish for six years. Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells.
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says
Eating ultraprocessed foods such as hot dogs, French fries, sodas, cookies and ice cream could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed, but there is a way to overcome the negative impact.
Scientists Discover that Parasite found in Brain Is Making People More Beautiful
The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.
This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says
Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
How To Fix High Blood Pressure Without Medication
High blood pressure affects nearly half of adults, contributing to heart disease. However, it may be possible to bring blood pressure down without medications.
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
Futurism
So Many People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss That Actual Diabetics Are Having Trouble Getting It
At this point, it's likely that Ozempic has somehow come into your personal zeitgeist. The expensive, name-brand version of semaglutide — which, importantly, was originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes — has been in high demand after going viral on TikTok, where it's picking up a reputation as an effective weight loss aid.
Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
