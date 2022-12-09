Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Messi’s Last World Cup Match? – Argentina vs Croatia Predictions and Best Odds for World Cup Semi-Final
The 2022 World Cup is nearing its completion as we hurtle toward the semi-final stage. We are down to just four teams, two of which were expected to make deep runs, while the other two have pulled off tournament miracles to reach this stage. In this contest, one of those underdogs will take on one of the best players in the world and his in-form nation.
lastwordonsports.com
Morocco’s Ability to Defend Could Win Them the FIFA World Cup
Morocco’s ability to defend could mean for the first time ever, they and the continent of Africa could win the FIFA World Cup. They will be heavy underdogs, but they have shown that they can beat quality opponents like Belgium, Portugal, and Spain. Morocco’s Ability to Defend Could Help...
lastwordonsports.com
Argentina Player Ratings vs Croatia: Magician Messi Clinches Another World Cup Final
It was a wonderful day for Los Albiceleste as they danced through to the final of the 2022 World Cup by beating a stubborn Croatia 3-0. With moments of magic from the magisterial main man himself in Messi, alongside an effervescent defensive display from the back-line, see Last Word on Football’s Argentina player ratings after the match with Croatia.
Morocco faces France in politically charged WCup semifinal
As Morocco faces France in the World Cup semifinal, many players and fans of both diverse teams grapple with family tales of colonial history, challenges of immigration, and questions of national loyalty
lastwordonsports.com
Croatian Catastrophe – Croatia Player Ratings vs Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final
Lionel Messi weaved his magic once again to take the victory in what was ultimately a one-sided semi-final. See Last Word on Football’s Croatia player ratings after the match with Argentina in the semi-final of the World Cup. Croatia Player Ratings vs Argentina. Dominik Livakovic – 5 Gave...
lastwordonsports.com
Neymar’s Brazil Career: The End?
It was meant to be it. It was meant to be the moment for one of the icons of Brazilian football. It was meant to be Neymar’s moment. The headlines were already made: ‘Neymar: The Leader’, ‘Neymar Steps up for Brazil’. However, it was not to be – courtesy of poor game management and perhaps poor penalty shootout strategy from Brazil. Neymar’s golden moment in a bid to solidify his legacy and provide for Brazil the tournament they have yearned for the last twenty years had been stripped away from him. Does this signify the end of Neymar’s Brazil career?
lastwordonsports.com
How Can Morocco Defeat France and Continue World Cup Dream?
Morocco have been the most inspirational team to have come out of the Qatar World Cup 2022. Their story is probably the most feel-good story of the entire competition. Before the competition began, not many predicted the North-African side to make it out of the group stages – let alone make it to the semi-finals. They’re the first African team to have made the World Cup quarter-finals and are setting records with an amazing run. But next up is a dance with defending champions France. It’s their biggest challenge yet. Can Morocco pull off another upset to become the first ever team to represent Africa in a World Cup final?
lastwordonsports.com
10 Best English Players Currently at Foreign Clubs
It’s a general rule of thumb in football that the best English players play in the best English division, the Premier League. Even the Championship is full of great homegrown talent, but what about the world outside of the UK? Where and who are the best English players currently at foreign clubs?
lastwordonsports.com
Erik Ten Hag Rates Chances of Selling ‘Magnificent’ Manchester United Defender
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is really not that keen on selling his club captain Harry Maguire, despite having relegated him to a bench warmer this season. The Englishman has received a lot of criticism from fans over the last year for his inconsistent performances. Erik Ten Hag Rates...
lastwordonsports.com
World Cup Emerging Players: Josko Gvardiol
Very few people thought of Croatia as contenders for the 2022 World Cup. Against all odds, they have managed to reach the semi-finals, four years after being the runners-up in Russia. This is largely due to their resiliency, determination and team spirit. One player who embodies all those characteristics, and has emerged as a leader for them, is their masked warrior, Josko Gvardiol.
lastwordonsports.com
‘He’ll Be Here Till 2024’: Erik Ten Hag Confirms Manchester United Stay for ‘Outstanding’ Forward
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford will be at the club until at least the summer of 2024 amid fears that his side might lose out on him next year. The Englishman is yet to sign a new long-term deal with the Red Devils despite having a strong start to the new season.
lastwordonsports.com
World Rugby Rankings show issues with the World Cup draw
The World Rugby rankings are a fascinating viewing. Gone are the days of the All Blacks scoffing at the enormous gap between themselves and the rest. After the Autumn Nations series, there are noteworthy shifts in rugby’s pecking order. It reveals that ideally, World Cup draws should be done much closer to the tournament start date.
Sporting News
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
lastwordonsports.com
The Five Finest World Cup Semi-Finals Ever
Brazilian, Dutch, Portuguese, and English fans can console themselves with the fact that the only thing worse than losing in a World Cup quarter-final is losing in a World Cup semi-final. To be so close to the biggest game of all and not make it is harrowing. However, that is also the reason why teams in the semi-finals do everything they can to make the final and why the semi-finals are so often the best game of any World Cup tournament.
Weather Forecasting Set to Enter a New Era With Tonight’s Launch of Next-generation Satellite
DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Tonight’s launch of a highly advanced meteorological satellite from, Kourou, French Guiana, heralds the start of a new era for weather forecasting in Europe, EUMETSAT Director-General Phil Evans said. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005463/en/ MTG-I1 is successfully launched on an Ariane-5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana (Photo: EUMETSAT)
Soccer-Chelsea's Broja suffers knee injury in friendly
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chelsea forward Armando Broja picked up a knee injury in the London club's 1-0 friendly defeat by Aston Villa at the weekend, adding to manager Graham Potter's problems in attack ahead of the Premier League restart.
lastwordonsports.com
Andy Murray 2022 Year in Review
The 2022 ATP season should be remembered by Andy Murray fans as the year that Murray’s comeback was set on solid ground. After teasing a retirement a few years ago, then undergoing hip surgery, Murray’s recovery had a lot of ups and downs and little stability. But all that changed in 2022 as Murray found his footing and returned to the top 50, most importantly managing to stay on court and not miss time due to nagging setbacks as in previous years.
lastwordonsports.com
Last Word SC Radio: RIP Grant Wahl
PODCAST – Hey there. Welcome to Last Word Soccer Club Radio, with Matt and Rachael. Thanks so much for joining us. On this episode, Matt and Rachael (separately, schedules are difficult) say RIP Grant Wahl. We celebrate Grant as a person and journalist. Stop listening to this podcast right now and tell the people who matter to you that you love them.
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Portugal aims to replace the Chinese Grand Prix
Representatives in Portugal are aiming to be a late replacement for the once-again canceled Chinese Grand Prix. At the start of December, Formula 1 announced that the Chinese Grand Prix will not be held in 2023. The race was scheduled to return to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019. However, ‘due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation’ the event is once again being pushed into the future. 2023 will mark the fourth straight season China has been omitted from the F1 schedule.
US News and World Report
After Mexico President Backs Peru's Castillo, Boluarte to Call Leaders
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, moved to ease diplomatic tensions on Tuesday, saying she would talk with regional leaders who have come to her jailed predecessor's defense, after her Mexican counterpart announced a pause in relations with Peru. Former President Pedro Castillo was ousted and then arrested...
Comments / 0