ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Peloton Gets Worse

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5fab_0jcxlmJC00 Peloton Interactive Inc. ( NASDAQ: PTON ), one of the stock market darlings of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, has fallen apart. Several analysts believe this will only get worse during the holidays. The exercise equipment company needs to show that its sales rose sharply in November and December. Management already knows how the numbers will look.

One analyst's comments sum up Peloton’s problem. John Blackledge of Cowen said, as quoted by Barron’s, “Our proprietary survey data also reflects a stabilization in consumer interest, but at lower levels relative to pre-pandemic demand.” In other words, there is no recovery in the future.

2022 has been a brutal period for Peloton shareholders. The stock is off 64% this year. A good deal of the sell-off is because investors have no confidence in Peloton’s new CEO, Brian McCarthy, who was chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix. His background hardly seems appropriate to turn around a fitness company.

McCarthy has made several questionable decisions. Among these is to sell Pelotons on Amazon. That puts its products on a platform that sells less expensive competition. It took a similar risk with Dick’s Sporting Goods. Peloton also has started to sell used versions of its products, which is a sure way to create competition for its new ones. It also devalues the products in the eyes of potential customers.

McCarthy has shuttered many Peloton retail locations and outsourced much of the company’s manufacturing. As part of this strategy, he has laid off a portion of the workforce.
ALSO READ: The Worst CEO of 2022: David Zaslav of Warner Bros Discovery
The fruit of McCarthy’s work is revenue dropping 23% in the most recently reported quarter to $617 million. Peloton lost $409 million in the period.

McCarthy has expressed anxiety about the holiday season and the economy in general. Put another way, he has some skepticism about his own recovery plans.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 1

Related
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
OREGON STATE
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

150K+
Followers
90K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy