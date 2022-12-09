Read full article on original website
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Convinced Ken Jennings Jinxed Champ After 21 Straight Wins
Some Jeopardy! fans are all up in arms about Ken Jennings having some type of role in jinxing champ Cris Pannullo. See, Pannullo lost last Tuesday after 21 straight wins. He amassed $748,000 in winnings, too. But these fans are pretty dang sure that Jennings had a role in “jinxing” Pannullo from winning anymore. Jennings was “implying Cris was winning because of Daily Doubles.” He was until his luck ran out on the famed game show.
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 4-Word Reaction To Insane Play
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon, early in the first half of his team's game against the Denver Broncos. Watch for yourself. That's just incredible. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media immediately following the...
Gisele Flies To Brazil With Kids Ben, 13, & Vivian, 10, Ahead Of 1st Christmas Without Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen, 42, is officially out of the country for the holidays following her divorce from football star Tom Brady, 45. In photos, the former supermodel was seen arriving at an airport in her home country of Brazil on Monday, December 12, with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. She rocked a casual set of off-white sweats as she held hands with Vivian, tying the sweatshirt around her waist and opting for a matching comfy t shirt.
Tiger Woods Reveals Son Charlie Outdrove Him For The First Time
The 15-time Major winner has admitted the 13-year-old achieved the feat for the first time recently
tvinsider.com
Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo’s Shock Defeat Is Good News for Show Bosses
Cris Pannullo‘s impressive 21-game winning streak on Jeopardy! has come to an end as he was beaten on Tuesday (December 6) night by professor Andy Tirrell in a nail-biting Final Jeopardy round. But for the show’s bosses it could be good news as the super-champ was busting their budget with his big winnings!
Michael Jordan reportedly considered for controversial role
A new report has revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes details surrounding LIV Golf and its attempt to buy its way into legitimacy. According to a report from the New York Times, LIV’s initial plan was to sign 12 of the world’s top golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. While they were successful in signing others Read more... The post Michael Jordan reportedly considered for controversial role appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Major Tennis Star Ties the Knot
A major tennis star is now a married man, Cristian Garin tied the knot with his girlfriend Melanie Goldberg late last month. The couple got married in the beach resort town of Zapallar in Valparaiso, Chile. Garin and Goldberg shared photos on social media, and in one post, Garin wrote, "My days are happier with you. I love you!!" According to Sportskeeda, Garin began dating Goldberg in early 2021 and started posting photos of them in March of that year.
Thomas and Spieth trash talk Tiger and Rory after win in ‘The Match’
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth cruised to a victory over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest installment of The Match on Saturday night outside Tampa, Fla. Thomas and Spieth rolled to a 3-and-2 win in 10 holes under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. Thomas and Spieth combined for seven birdies compared to just one for Woods and McIlroy. “Hey Tiger and Rory … WHAT HAPPENED?” Thomas and Spieth spoofed on Twitter afterward. “How do you lose to us two? It’s all right, everybody does.” The event raised millions of dollars for relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “[W]e were able to do something under the lights that never before happened in our sport, to be able to grow it in a different way,” Woods said on the TNT broadcast afterward. It was Tiger’s third appearance in The Match, while the other three made their debut in the made-for-TV event.
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final
Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
Golf Channel
Annika Sorenstam on son's PNC debut: 'It's his dream' to play against Tiger, JT and Co.
Annika Sorenstam describes her 11-year-old son, Will McGee, as a “golf nut,” so young Will was undoubtedly thrilled when he finally met one of his golf icons, Tiger Woods, last Saturday night prior to Woods competing in the latest iteration of The Match. “Hi, I’m Tiger,” Woods said...
bravotv.com
RHOM's Julia Lemigova Is "Trying to Find a Balance" in Her Marriage to Martina Navratilova
While some couples decide to relocate somewhere quiet when they become empty nesters, Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova moved from their rural farm to the hustle and bustle of Miami Beach. On Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami, the model and her retired tennis player wife are adjusting...
