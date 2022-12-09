Read full article on original website
These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today
It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
TODAY.com
‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know
The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast in Recurring Roles
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is continuing to build out its cast for Season 2. The epic fantasy series has added eight new recurring cast members. They are: Oliver Alvin-Wilson (“Murder in Provence,” “The Bay”), Stuart Bowman (“Bodyguard,” “Slow West”), Gavi Singh Chera (“The Undeclared War,” “The Lazarus Project”), William Chubb (“Vampire Academy,” “The Sandman”), Kevin Eldon (“The Last Kingdom,” “Hugo”), Will Keen (“Ridley Road,” “The Pursuit of Love”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level,” “Hellraiser”), and Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”). As with past announcements, character details for the new additions to the cast are being kept...
The Ringer
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Theory Extravaganza
Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin convene to deep dive, as they are wont to do, into the myriad theories circulating the internet and their brains concerning the mysterious finale ending of Season 2 of The White Lotus. They are joined by television writer and podcast host Starlee Kine to go through each character grouping and discuss their predictions and the internet’s predictions.
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (Dec. 6-12)
The 7 biggest new movies to watch online this week includes George & Julia going streaming in Bali.
Did You Know These Real-Life Couples Have Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together?
Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples. Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster...
‘George and Tammy’: George Jones, Tammy Wynette Series Premiere Hauls In Major Viewership
The new series based on the relationship between George Jones and Tammy Wynette had the highest-ever ratings for a Showtime network debut. George & Tammy, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, was watched by 3.3 million people on Sunday, Deadline reports. The new show premiered across Showtime, Paramount Network, and CMT. The music drama was initially created for Spectrum Originals, with a second chance to air on Paramount Network and Paramount+. However, after Spectrum decided to discontinue airing the original series, Showtime picked up the show.
Why ‘Monarch’ cast and crew won’t return to Hall for a second season
The cast and crew of Fox Entertainment’s “Monarch,” which filmed at an estate in South Hall County last year, won’t be returning to the area for a subsequent season. The 11-episode country music drama was canceled owing to poor ratings, Deadline reported Wednesday, bringing the fictitious Roman family’s dynasty — upheld by stars Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel — to an end.
Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 After Driving Record Paramount+ Sign-Ups
Forget everything you’ve been told. Crime does pay — at least for Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which has been renewed for Season 2 after just three outings. The renewal comes after the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama helped drive the largest number of new Paramount+ sign-ups in a single day. Tulsa King streams new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday, but its premiere episode’s Nov. 13 “simulcast” on Paramount Network drew 3.7 million total viewers, besting the linear viewership for HBO’s House of the Dragon debut — and thus making it the year’s biggest series premiere across cable. Series creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) serves as executive...
Netflix subscribers lament ‘bananas’ decision to cancel popular show one month after season 2 release
Netflix viewers have lamented the streamer’s “bananas” decision to cancel another popular series.The streaming service has recently cancelled a number of popular fantasy shows, including Fate: The Winx Saga and vampire series First Kill.Now, Warrior Nun has become the latest show on that list, just one month after season two arrived on Netflix.The fantasy series, based on Ben Dunn’s comic books, follows Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), a young girl who wakes up in a morgue and learns she now has supernatural powers that can be used to defend the world from demons, with the help of an order of...
The French Drugstore Skincare Brand That Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Swear By Is Having a Rare Sale on Amazon for Today Only
Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 — air date, cast, plot, trailer, interview and everything we know
The Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 arrives on ITV1 on Christmas Day.
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a Rick and Morty season 7?
Will there be a Rick and Morty season 7? Warning spoilers ahead! Rick and Morty season 6 has come to an end with the reveal that the 22% nicer Rick we met in the last episode was, in fact, not the real Rick Sanchez but a robot built specifically to be kind to Morty and the family, while the real Rick hunted for Prime Rick (phew, that’s a lot of Ricks.)
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
Cold Case Drama ‘Citizen Jane’ From Jay Beattie In Works At CBS
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Citizen Jane, a drama from Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol co-creator Jay Beattie and CBS Studios. In Citizen Jane, written by Beattie, haunted by her sister’s unsolved murder, a law school dropout turned citizen sleuth partners with a jaded homicide detective seeking redemption to solve cold cases and deliver justice across the country. Beattie executive produces with Adventure Media principals Chris von Goetz and James Robins Early, the ICM Partners veterans who recently launched the artist-driven management and production company with fellow founding partner Aaliyah Williams. Beattie is consulting on ABC’s new drama series Alaska Daily starring Hilary Swank. He...
Legendary Cancelled After 3 Seasons as HBO Max Purge Continues
HBO Max has dropped the ball, cancelling the voguing competition series Legendary after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed. This is HBO Max’s second unscripted cancellation in two days, following Monday’s axing of FBoy Island. It’s also the latest in a long list of HBO Max casualties triggered by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, joining original series Made for Love, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie (we have a full roundup of the bloodletting here.) Premiering in May 2020, Legendary pitted more than a half-dozen voguing houses against each other via a series of balls. Dashaun Wesley was the Master of Ceremonies,...
epicstream.com
Yellowjackets Season 2: New Teaser Hints at More Mysteries Before Revealing Official Release Date
Showtime has finally revealed the official release date of Yellowjackets Season 2, along with a new teaser. The clip teases another intense turn of events, as seen in its series of ominous scenes. The trailer shows a snowy Canadian wilderness, hearts drawn in blood, and a mysterious Yellowjackets symbol carved...
