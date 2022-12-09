Read full article on original website
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Arkansas Drops in Latest AP Polls
Mississippi State biggest conference mover despite Alabama's success
KARK
Ask Mike: Portal Gains & Losses, The Impact of Loggains Departure and Is Pitt Getting Shot Down in DC Search?
Q. Our first question is from Larry Shaw who asks: What’s going on with all of these coaching rumors? Four different guys have been mentioned as the likely next DC and yet we still don’t have one. Are that many coaches turning the job down?. A. Probably not....
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
nwahomepage.com
Jacolby Criswell happy to be headed to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas in 2019 as he quarterbacked Morrilton to an outstanding season, but he was one who got away in Sam Pittman’s first class. Criswell, 6-1, 205, had several offers coming out of Morrilton, but opted for...
Wichita Eagle
Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge
FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
KARK
Dowell Loggains headed to South Carolina as OC
FAYETTEVILLE — Dowell Loggains is leaving after two seasons with Arkansas to accept the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. Loggains, an ace recruiter and former Razorback, coached tight ends for the past two years. Loggains will replace Marcus Satterfield who left to accept the same position at Nebraska on Matt Rhule’s new staff.
5newsonline.com
Trey Knox enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has entered the transfer portal. The wide receiver, turned tight end spent four season with the Hogs, catching 26 passes and five touchdowns in 2022. This announcement comes shortly after the report that tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has taken the...
nwahomepage.com
Andrew Armstrong gives Arkansas visit high marks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. “The visit was good,”...
KARK
Andrew Armstrong commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong to the Class of 2023. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, committed to the Razorbacks after an official visit this weekend. As a sophomore, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned one kickoff 18 yards. “I...
KARK
Arkansas Takes Down Arkansas State; Improves to 12-0
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (12-0) delivered when it counted once again, taking down in-state foe Arkansas State, 77-63. In a competitive game, Arkansas’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, as the Razorbacks held the Red Wolves to 0-for-7 from the field in the final stretch of the game. Arkansas played seven players, five of which reached double figures, led by Samara Spencer’s 19 points. For the second straight season, Arkansas has defeated all four in-state opponents.
littlerocksoiree.com
Razorback Basketball Storms Simmons Bank Arena This Weekend
Get ready to call the Hogs, University of Arkansas fans. The Arkansas Razorbacks are once again making the trek to North Little Rock this Saturday, Dec. 17, to take the Simmons Bank Arena court. The men's basketball team will face off against the Bradley University Braves from Illinois (Missouri Valley...
University of Arkansas police investigating reported rape
University of Arkansas police are investigating a rape that was reported on Dec. 9.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
KHBS
Rain, strong storms possible beginning early Tuesday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas remains out of the severe threat zone according to the National Weather Center's Severe Weather Outlook with most of the River Valley in the Marginal Risk, which is the lowest severe threat level. The heart of the severe weather threat has moved to southern...
NWA woman missing, now found
ARKANSAS, USA — an NWA woman was reported missing Friday afternoon but has now been found safe. According to the Sebastian County sheriff's department, She was last seen driving between Greenwood and Booneville in a silver 2007 Honda Accord. She has severe diabetic medical issues. 5NEWS will update this...
talkbusiness.net
Walmart sells former call center in Springdale to Tyson Foods for $19.3 million
Tyson Foods has acquired a significant Springdale real estate asset from Walmart Inc. According to Washington County property records, a 130,000-square-foot building at 2800 S. Thompson St. traded for $19.34 million. The purchase price equals $148.80 per square foot. The deal officially closed on Dec. 9. City Title & Closing...
810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be Excited
One thing about operating one of the fastest growing commercial cleaning companies, Fort Smith, is that I get to come across many great new businesses. We do construction clean up, floor waxing and shining, and nightly janitorial services. So the scope of businesses I see is ever changing, and there is no better place to open a new business than Fort Smith.
KYTV
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
Fiery crash stalls traffic on I-49 near West Fork, southbound drivers diverted to Exit 45
WEST FORK, Ark. — Southbound traffic on I-49 near West Fork is being diverted to Exit 45 after a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to an accident report, multiple crashes have stopped both northbound and southbound traffic on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel. The report says diesel...
KHBS
Overdoses at Johnson County Detention Center under investigation
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail. 40/29 News spoke off camera with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and here’s what he confirmed to us. The incident happened Tuesday when three inmates here at the detention center...
247Sports
