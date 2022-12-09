Read full article on original website
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
TE Trey Knox leaving Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After 4 years at Arkansas, Trey Knox has announced he’ll be leaving the Razorbacks and heading into the portal. Knox, the wide receiver who moved over to the tight end room before the 2021 season, committed to the Hogs in October 2018. He chose the Razorbacks over numerous other power 5 […]
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
nwahomepage.com
Jacolby Criswell happy to be headed to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas in 2019 as he quarterbacked Morrilton to an outstanding season, but he was one who got away in Sam Pittman’s first class. Criswell, 6-1, 205, had several offers coming out of Morrilton, but opted for...
5newsonline.com
Trey Knox enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has entered the transfer portal. The wide receiver, turned tight end spent four season with the Hogs, catching 26 passes and five touchdowns in 2022. This announcement comes shortly after the report that tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has taken the...
Wichita Eagle
Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge
FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
littlerocksoiree.com
Razorback Basketball Storms Simmons Bank Arena This Weekend
Get ready to call the Hogs, University of Arkansas fans. The Arkansas Razorbacks are once again making the trek to North Little Rock this Saturday, Dec. 17, to take the Simmons Bank Arena court. The men's basketball team will face off against the Bradley University Braves from Illinois (Missouri Valley...
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man killed in wreck with semi
WELCH, Okla. — A fatal wreck involving a semi remains under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Brayden K. Ingram, 31, of Bluejacket, Oklahoma, was thrown approximately 15 feet and died Thursday around 10 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10, approximately three miles east of Welch. He was driving a 1993 Ford F250 pickup truck.
Springdale death after car hits pedestrian
Springdale police responded to a call after a driver hit a man crossing on Old Missouri Road at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
