ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Jacolby Criswell happy to be headed to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas in 2019 as he quarterbacked Morrilton to an outstanding season, but he was one who got away in Sam Pittman’s first class. Criswell, 6-1, 205, had several offers coming out of Morrilton, but opted for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Trey Knox enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has entered the transfer portal. The wide receiver, turned tight end spent four season with the Hogs, catching 26 passes and five touchdowns in 2022. This announcement comes shortly after the report that tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has taken the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Wichita Eagle

Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge

FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
AUSTIN, TX
littlerocksoiree.com

Razorback Basketball Storms Simmons Bank Arena This Weekend

Get ready to call the Hogs, University of Arkansas fans. The Arkansas Razorbacks are once again making the trek to North Little Rock this Saturday, Dec. 17, to take the Simmons Bank Arena court. The men's basketball team will face off against the Bradley University Braves from Illinois (Missouri Valley...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man killed in wreck with semi

WELCH, Okla. — A fatal wreck involving a semi remains under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Brayden K. Ingram, 31, of Bluejacket, Oklahoma, was thrown approximately 15 feet and died Thursday around 10 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10, approximately three miles east of Welch. He was driving a 1993 Ford F250 pickup truck.
WELCH, OK
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy