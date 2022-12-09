Read full article on original website
Related
J.K. Rowling on Trans Critics: 'You Have to Mock Them'
Speaking in a new interview, Rowling dismissed claims she had been canceled over her many public comments about trans issues.
Emma Watson Doesn’t Have Many Memories From Before ‘Harry Potter’
Emma Watson reveals that her memories of life before 'Harry Potter' are scant at best.
ComicBook
New Hogwarts Legacy Teaser Has Harry Potter Fans Excited
A new Hogwarts Legacy teaser has Harry Potter fans on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X excited. Over on Twitter, the game's official account relayed word that the second-ever gameplay showcase is set to go down on December 14, aka this Wednesday. This news enough was sufficient to have many fans excited, however, it's the follow-up tweet that has fans even more excited.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Excited Over Confirmed Feature
Hogwarts Legacy has confirmed a small, but important feature that has many players excited. In many third-person action games a simple feature is often excluded due to the animation work it requires and how it can clash with world and level design. And that feature is jumping. Thankfully, Hogwarts Legacy hasn't excluded the feature. Whether jumping will play into the gameplay, we don't know, but players can do it.
Video Games’ Biggest Awards Show Ends in Bizarre ‘Bill Clinton’ Speech, Arrest
The so-called “biggest night in video games” ended not with a fan-favorite game being anointed the year’s best but with a bizarre speech and off-screen arrest. This year’s Game Awards, the annual live event dedicated to honoring the most popular video games of the year, awarded its top prize to the action-adventure game Elden Ring. But joining members of development studio FromSoftware on stage to accept the Game of the Year prize was a young member of the audience—who somehow seized the mic. “I think I want to thank everybody and say that… I think I want to nominate this...
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Candace Owens Likens Meghan Markle to Martin Bashir Over Netflix Docuseries
In a tweet shared on Monday, Owens accused Meghan of "manipulating a royal to trash talk his/her own family for television views."
Kate Middleton's Curtsies Go Viral After Meghan Markle 'Blunder'
Meghan was accused of disrespecting Queen Elizabeth II when she re-enacted a curtsy during the Sussexes recent Netflix documentary.
Netflix cancels another highly-rated series after just one season
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself was hailed by viewers as an 'X-rated Harry Potter'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ripped on SNL After Netflix Documentary
Martin Short suggested "no one's rooting" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle days after their long-awaited Netflix documentary.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
Of Course Johnny Depp And Will Smith Battled It Out For Most Googled Actor Of 2022, But There Were Some Surprises Lower On The List
Google released its most searched actors of 2022, with Johnny Depp and Will Smith coming out on top, but there were some surprises in store for the rest of the list.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
King Charles Embarrasses 'Buff' Prince William in Resurfaced Clip
The king invited his son to show off his "buff credentials" after hearing that it was a compliment at a British Sub-Aqua Club event in 2014.
CNET
HBO Max: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch
HBO Max is one of the more sci-fi heavy streamers out there, at least when it comes to films. From the classics to recent blockbusters and underrated gems, the streamer is decently generous with speculative fiction. Thanks to the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, HBO Max has seen a...
Rick and Morty co-creator's new game is free to download today
It’s been an expensive couple of months for those of us who enjoy games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War Ragnarök, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all released in quick succession so a couple of free games might just be the very thing you need right about now. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can currently get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has arrived on Netflix and its cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen or heard them before.
Cancelled Netflix Show Now Attempting A Comeback After Getting Some Awards Love
The creator of a cancelled Netflix show suggests that a comeback could be on the horizon.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Not Lose Titles—Nearly Half of U.S.
King Charles III should resist longstanding calls to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles, almost half of Americans said in Newsweek polling.
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1062M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0