AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Legal & General Reinsurance Company No. 2 Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to Legal & General Reinsurance Company No. 2 Limited. (L&G Re 2) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is...
Evident selected by HUB International Mid-America to Provide Fully-Automated Insurance Verification for Enterprises
Expanding Services for HUB Customers to Improve Third-Party Risk Management. /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUB International Mid-America, a region within. , a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits, business, and personal insurance products and services, and Evident, the leading provider of third-party insurance verification solutions, are excited to announce their partnership to provide a fully-automated, fully-digital insurance verification and embedded insurance solution for enterprise clients.
FMT Insurance Chooses Betterview to Mitigate Property Risk
SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMT Insurance (FMT), today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to gain a more complete, actionable view of real property risk. For over 100 years, FMT has provided strong coverage at a fair...
Insurity Enables Digital Payments to Transform Claims Payments Process for P&C Insurance Organizations
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its commercial partnership with Dream Payments and connectivity to J.P. Morgan Payments digital payments services, enabling insurers to pay claims in just 30 seconds with integrated digital payment options on its Sure Claims Payments solution. This connectivity between.
Halo Investing and Ladder Partner to Increase Protective Investment Solutions in the RIA Marketplace
CHICAGO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing, the award-winning protective investment platform for today, and Ladder, the digital life insurance agency of tomorrow, announce their partnership. Advisors now have access to more life insurance options with greater term flexibility, potentially saving policyholders up to 40%. An all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting process make for an advisor-friendly experience.
Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA
Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Members of Enumclaw Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Mutual of. Enumclaw Insurance Company. and. Enumclaw Property & Casualty Insurance Company. , which comprise. Enumclaw Insurance Group.
Assurant Product Experience Exchange Launches Enabling Clients to Customize and Embed Insurance and Protection Programs into Omni-Channel Customer Experiences
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Turnkey technology delivery platform helps clients meet customers where they are. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today launched Assurant Product Experience Exchange (APEX.) APEX is a turnkey technology delivery platform that enables Assurant clients across industries - mobile, housing, and automotive - to customize and easily add embedded insurance and protection programs, support, and services into their omni-channel customer experiences. Before integrating, clients can securely view the product API library as well as test and review data they provide through a self-service portal.
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSRs to First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns BBB+ insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) to. First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company. . The Outlook for both ratings is Stable. First. Protective Insurance Company. is a property/casualty insurer focused on writing personal homeowners coverage primarily in. Florida. as well as four other...
Life Insurance – the Gift that Keeps on Giving
A whole life policy leaves a lasting legacy for children or grandchildren. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- With the holidays approaching, people are frantically trying to find the perfect gifts for their children or grandchildren, whether it be a toy, a video game, or clothing. There is one gift, however, that they probably haven’t considered, but one that will leave a lasting legacy long after toys and clothes have been outgrown: life insurance.
Insurtech Company Oyster Raises $3.6M Seed to Launch Its Point-of-Sale Platform for Personal Insurance
Oyster is set to modernize personal insurance through seamless embedded experiences for consumers at the point-of-sale. /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, an insurance technology company that provides personal insurance through seamless point-of-sale and post-purchase experiences, today announced that it has raised a. $3.6 million. financing round. New Stack Ventures. led the round...
Bardon Insurance Bolsters Medical Stop-Loss for Self-Funded Employers with Gradient AI
Gradient AI’s Solution Provides Larger Datasets and Deeper Insights to Underwriting Process. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, announced today that. , a medical stop-loss Managing General Underwriter (MGU), is using its SAIL™ solution to better evaluate...
Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...
Evertas, the Leading Crypto Insurance Company, Closes $14 million Series A to Expand Capacity and Develop New Products and Standards
CHICAGO , Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evertas, the world’s first and leading crypto insurance company, announced the successful closure of a series A financing round. Led by. Polychain Capital. , the round raised. $14 million. . That, in addition to. $5.8 million. seed financing, puts the company’s...
Leading SFR Insurer SES Risk Solutions Launches QUBIE
Proprietary Insurtech platform enables brokers to quote and bind landlord insurance for single rental property locations in less than three minutes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- has launched QUBIE, an instant quote-and-bind platform for single rental property locations. As a proprietary Insurtech platform for landlord insurance, QUBIE enables insurance brokers to instantly quote a single-family (1-4 unit) long-term rental property with only a street address. The entire process from quote-bind-policy issuance takes less than three minutes.
New Jersey Health Insurance Fund (“hi” fund) Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Is proud to celebrate 30 years of commitment and service to public entities across. The “hi” fund, which started with four individual funds in 1992, has grown to include nine regional health insurance funds (HIFs) that serve 267 public entities, including municipalities, municipal utility authorities, school districts and fire districts.
