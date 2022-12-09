ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evident selected by HUB International Mid-America to Provide Fully-Automated Insurance Verification for Enterprises

Expanding Services for HUB Customers to Improve Third-Party Risk Management. /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUB International Mid-America, a region within. , a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits, business, and personal insurance products and services, and Evident, the leading provider of third-party insurance verification solutions, are excited to announce their partnership to provide a fully-automated, fully-digital insurance verification and embedded insurance solution for enterprise clients.
FMT Insurance Chooses Betterview to Mitigate Property Risk

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMT Insurance (FMT), today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to gain a more complete, actionable view of real property risk. For over 100 years, FMT has provided strong coverage at a fair...
Insurity Enables Digital Payments to Transform Claims Payments Process for P&C Insurance Organizations

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its commercial partnership with Dream Payments and connectivity to J.P. Morgan Payments digital payments services, enabling insurers to pay claims in just 30 seconds with integrated digital payment options on its Sure Claims Payments solution. This connectivity between.
Halo Investing and Ladder Partner to Increase Protective Investment Solutions in the RIA Marketplace

CHICAGO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing, the award-winning protective investment platform for today, and Ladder, the digital life insurance agency of tomorrow, announce their partnership. Advisors now have access to more life insurance options with greater term flexibility, potentially saving policyholders up to 40%. An all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting process make for an advisor-friendly experience.
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Independent

Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA

Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
Assurant Product Experience Exchange Launches Enabling Clients to Customize and Embed Insurance and Protection Programs into Omni-Channel Customer Experiences

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Turnkey technology delivery platform helps clients meet customers where they are. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today launched Assurant Product Experience Exchange (APEX.) APEX is a turnkey technology delivery platform that enables Assurant clients across industries - mobile, housing, and automotive - to customize and easily add embedded insurance and protection programs, support, and services into their omni-channel customer experiences. Before integrating, clients can securely view the product API library as well as test and review data they provide through a self-service portal.
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSRs to First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns BBB+ insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) to. First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company. . The Outlook for both ratings is Stable. First. Protective Insurance Company. is a property/casualty insurer focused on writing personal homeowners coverage primarily in. Florida. as well as four other...
FLORIDA STATE
Life Insurance – the Gift that Keeps on Giving

A whole life policy leaves a lasting legacy for children or grandchildren. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- With the holidays approaching, people are frantically trying to find the perfect gifts for their children or grandchildren, whether it be a toy, a video game, or clothing. There is one gift, however, that they probably haven’t considered, but one that will leave a lasting legacy long after toys and clothes have been outgrown: life insurance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Insurtech Company Oyster Raises $3.6M Seed to Launch Its Point-of-Sale Platform for Personal Insurance

Oyster is set to modernize personal insurance through seamless embedded experiences for consumers at the point-of-sale. /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, an insurance technology company that provides personal insurance through seamless point-of-sale and post-purchase experiences, today announced that it has raised a. $3.6 million. financing round. New Stack Ventures. led the round...
Leading SFR Insurer SES Risk Solutions Launches QUBIE

Proprietary Insurtech platform enables brokers to quote and bind landlord insurance for single rental property locations in less than three minutes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- has launched QUBIE, an instant quote-and-bind platform for single rental property locations. As a proprietary Insurtech platform for landlord insurance, QUBIE enables insurance brokers to instantly quote a single-family (1-4 unit) long-term rental property with only a street address. The entire process from quote-bind-policy issuance takes less than three minutes.
