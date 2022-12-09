ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ABC4

Jazz cool off New Orleans, 121-100

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The New Orleans Pelicans have been the hottest team in the NBA, winning seven in a row. But the Utah Jazz took down the #1 seed in the Western Conference with surprising ease. Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Utah Jazz cooled off Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans with […]
