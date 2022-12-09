Read full article on original website
Sinema tells CNN why she's leaving the Democratic party
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent. Sinema explained her rationale in an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
Washington Examiner
Ruben Gallego reaffirms interest in challenging Sinema in 2024 with party switch broadside
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), in a scathing critique of Kyrsten Sinema, said the Arizona senator’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent has not altered his interest in challenging her in 2024. “Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down...
Senate Dems prepare to join the investigative fray
Their functional 51st seat gives the party's upper-chamber members subpoena power — and not a moment too soon, as the House GOP revs its oversight engines.
Kyrsten Sinema ditches Democrats to become an independent, undermining party's narrow Senate majority
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and registered as an Independent.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
December spending gloom falls on GOP: 'I’m so disgusted'
Republicans are divided over whether to land a year-end spending deal, taking it off the plate of next year's divided party and potential Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Former VP Pence visits Raleigh, speaks on foreign policy
Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Raleigh Tuesday night. Pence was the keynote speaker at a foreign policy lecture sponsored by the Jesse Helms Center.
Resolution condemning LGBTQ anti-discrimination language passed by Ohio’s state Board of Education
A resolution that has no enforceable authority has been approved by Ohio’s State Board of Education, standing in opposition to proposed LGBTQ anti-discrimination rules not even a part of federal regulations yet. The state board heard several more hours of testimony against the resolution, which condemns proposed changes to federal anti-discrimination language to include gender […] The post Resolution condemning LGBTQ anti-discrimination language passed by Ohio’s state Board of Education appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
From blockchain to photos, a look at America’s struggle to track Ukraine aid
The State Department cable surfaces amid growing calls for strict oversight of the money and weapons flowing to Ukraine.
Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples
WASHINGTON — Same-sex and interracial couples had many of their marriage rights codified Tuesday when President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan marriage equality bill during a ceremony attended by thousands outside the White House. In a brief speech, Biden told supporters on the South Lawn that “marriage is a simple proposition — who do you […] The post Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation
Members of a U.S. House committee disagreed at a Tuesday hearing about whether more aggressive federal regulation would have protected customers from the collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX and the alleged fraud of its founder, Samuel Bankman-Fried. Lawmakers at the four-hour House Financial Services Committee hearing appeared to view the unfolding scandal around Bankman-Fried, arrested […] The post FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio ‘green’ natural gas bill motivated by ESG investing concerns, lawmaker says
The author of an Ohio amendment that would classify natural gas as “green energy” said he hopes the legislation can help companies meet ESG investing standards. ESG refers to environmental, social and governance practices. ESG investing generally limits financing choices to companies or funds that meet certain criteria for those categories. The practice has been […] The post Ohio ‘green’ natural gas bill motivated by ESG investing concerns, lawmaker says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
