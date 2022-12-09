ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Related
Axios

Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
Ohio Capital Journal

Resolution condemning LGBTQ anti-discrimination language passed by Ohio’s state Board of Education

A resolution that has no enforceable authority has been approved by Ohio’s State Board of Education, standing in opposition to proposed LGBTQ anti-discrimination rules not even a part of federal regulations yet. The state board heard several more hours of testimony against the resolution, which condemns proposed changes to federal anti-discrimination language to include gender […] The post Resolution condemning LGBTQ anti-discrimination language passed by Ohio’s state Board of Education appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples

WASHINGTON — Same-sex and interracial couples had many of their marriage rights codified Tuesday when President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan marriage equality bill during a ceremony attended by thousands outside the White House. In a brief speech, Biden told supporters on the South Lawn that “marriage is a simple proposition — who do you […] The post Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation

Members of a U.S. House committee disagreed at a Tuesday hearing about whether more aggressive federal regulation would have protected customers from the collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX and the alleged fraud of its founder, Samuel Bankman-Fried. Lawmakers at the four-hour House Financial Services Committee hearing appeared to view the unfolding scandal around Bankman-Fried, arrested […] The post FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio ‘green’ natural gas bill motivated by ESG investing concerns, lawmaker says

The author of an Ohio amendment that would classify natural gas as “green energy” said he hopes the legislation can help companies meet ESG investing standards. ESG refers to environmental, social and governance practices. ESG investing generally limits financing choices to companies or funds that meet certain criteria for those categories. The practice has been […] The post Ohio ‘green’ natural gas bill motivated by ESG investing concerns, lawmaker says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
