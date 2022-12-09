New York City Mayor Eric Adams had members of his administration take a “proprietary” Deloitte personality test that sorted them into Hogwarts Houses descriptive buckets like risk-taking “pioneers,” competition-focused “drivers,” loyal “guardians” and empathetic “integrators.” Reading this news, reported by Politico, the team at City & State was deeply offended. The Adams administration didn’t have to beg for freebie (sorry, pro-bono) management training off of Deloitte … We are more than happy to create our own personality test, open to the public and specifically catering to city government. You can take it for yourself below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO