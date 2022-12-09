ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Tenant wins $2M rent credit, fees for bad AC during Covid

Many commercial tenants went to court for a pandemic rent break. A Murray Hill law firm can now count itself among the few to have won one. New York’s Appellate Division ruled that affiliates of landlord ABS Partners Real Estate must credit Wolf Haldenstein, a firm specializing in stocks and antitrust law, over $2 million in rent and legal fees after the office owner failed to complete renovations on the firm’s two floors of leased space.
New York YIMBY

City Council Approves 10.5-Acre ‘Urban Village’ in East New York, Brooklyn

The New York City Council has approved plans to construct Urban Village, a 10.5-acre mixed-use campus near the East New York waterfront in Brooklyn. The development team includes the Gotham Organization, Monadnock Development, and the Christian Cultural Center, the city’s largest mega church with around 37,000 active members. Located...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Metro Loft, Fortress seek resi conversion for 85 Broad

Nathan Berman is seeking to end the year with a deal to do what he does best: redevelop an office property for residential use. Berman’s Metro Loft Management and Fortress Investment Group are nearing an agreement to buy a stake of 85 Broad Street in the Financial District from Ivanhoe Cambridge, Bloomberg reported. People familiar with the matter told the outlet talks are ongoing and no deal has been reached; financial terms of the potential stake sale were not disclosed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York Mayor Announces ‘Get Stuff Built’ Housing Plan

A new strategy titled “Get Stuff Built,” announced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on December 8, takes aim at the city’s housing affordability crisis and pledges to streamline the building process to accelerate housing construction. Maria Torres-Springer, the deputy mayor for economic and work force development, says that enacting all 111 proposed reforms could pave the way for 50,000 new homes in the next ten years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Another $50M sale as Barnett’s Central Park Tower discounts continue

Fifty million here, fifty million there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money. Gary Barnett might be channeling the late Sen. Everett Dirksen after closing several sales for tens of millions of dollars at Central Park Tower this season. Barnett’s Extell Development just sold Unit 124 at the supertall...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Ohana snags Tillary Hotel from bankruptcy as it battles squatters

Ohana Real Estate can bring Downtown Brooklyn’s Tillary Hotel into its family after a messy bankruptcy battle. The hospitality firm acquired the 174-room hotel and 64-unit apartment building in an auction last month, almost two years after an entity tied to Brooklyn dealmaker Isaac Hager and his business partner Lipa Rubin put the property into bankruptcy.
BROOKLYN, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the toll adjustments on its roadways, including the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, starting in 2024. The increase would be the first system-wide for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. “We have not seen a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

TRD Pro: Twists and turns of Manhattan’s vacancy rate

The following is one of the hundreds of data sets available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal for all the data and market information you need. Manhattan’s rental vacancy rate has historically reflected the pulse of its residents, never more so than in the past couple of years.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Fried Frank decamps for Park Tower’s 535 Madison Ave

Fried Frank, one of New York’s top real estate law firms, is making its own move in the office market. The firm signed a lease for 14,000 square feet at Park Tower Group’s 535 Madison Avenue in the Plaza District, the New York Post reported. The company is moving and expanding its conference center, which will take the building’s entire 10th floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Robert Holden demands NYC stop funding group with anti-Asian hateful rep

A Queens pol is demanding the City Council stop funding a progressive advocacy group that’s pocketed millions of dollars in taxpayer funds after a convicted sex offender representing the nonprofit went into a racist tirade against Asians during a public hearing. “VOCAL-NY is a recipient of taxpayer dollars from the City, and as such, I believe that the City Council should hold it to a higher standard,” Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens) wrote in a letter Friday to Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. “They have received nearly $3 million since 2014. We cannot allow taxpayer dollars to be used to fund groups...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Take the Eric Adams administration personality test

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had members of his administration take a “proprietary” Deloitte personality test that sorted them into Hogwarts Houses descriptive buckets like risk-taking “pioneers,” competition-focused “drivers,” loyal “guardians” and empathetic “integrators.” Reading this news, reported by Politico, the team at City & State was deeply offended. The Adams administration didn’t have to beg for freebie (sorry, pro-bono) management training off of Deloitte … We are more than happy to create our own personality test, open to the public and specifically catering to city government. You can take it for yourself below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
otdowntown.com

Sucker or Hero? Yes, I Do Pay My MTA Bus Fare

It has been said that the difference between a schlemiel and a schlimazel is that a schlemiel will fumble a container of water and the schlimazel is the dope it lands on. I have a New York City variation on that theme: A schlemiel is the smart aleck (AKA a petty criminal) who will not fork over the $2.75 bus fare at those blue machines all over the city while the schlimazel dutifully does.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New plans to fix BQE in Brooklyn Heights revealed

A rendering of a proposed renovation of the BQE in Brooklyn Heights that would cap the highway with greenspace. Each proposal would place the roadway in a slightly different position, leaving room to cap the highway with new greenspace. Each option would still have two lanes of traffic and leave a third lane for either a breakdown lane or for high occupancy vehicles. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
News Tender

Gov. Hochul voices support for NY lawmaker pay raise as talks resurface

Photo by“Kathy Hochul (52347143752) (3x4a)” by US Department of Labor is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Some state legislators in New York are considering increasing their own salaries, which are funded by taxpayers. Members of the California state legislature are each paid a base salary of $110,000 per year. A previous attempt to raise their salaries to $130,000 per year was rejected by the courts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

