therealdeal.com
Tenant wins $2M rent credit, fees for bad AC during Covid
Many commercial tenants went to court for a pandemic rent break. A Murray Hill law firm can now count itself among the few to have won one. New York’s Appellate Division ruled that affiliates of landlord ABS Partners Real Estate must credit Wolf Haldenstein, a firm specializing in stocks and antitrust law, over $2 million in rent and legal fees after the office owner failed to complete renovations on the firm’s two floors of leased space.
New York YIMBY
City Council Approves 10.5-Acre ‘Urban Village’ in East New York, Brooklyn
The New York City Council has approved plans to construct Urban Village, a 10.5-acre mixed-use campus near the East New York waterfront in Brooklyn. The development team includes the Gotham Organization, Monadnock Development, and the Christian Cultural Center, the city’s largest mega church with around 37,000 active members. Located...
therealdeal.com
Metro Loft, Fortress seek resi conversion for 85 Broad
Nathan Berman is seeking to end the year with a deal to do what he does best: redevelop an office property for residential use. Berman’s Metro Loft Management and Fortress Investment Group are nearing an agreement to buy a stake of 85 Broad Street in the Financial District from Ivanhoe Cambridge, Bloomberg reported. People familiar with the matter told the outlet talks are ongoing and no deal has been reached; financial terms of the potential stake sale were not disclosed.
PLANetizen
New York Mayor Announces ‘Get Stuff Built’ Housing Plan
A new strategy titled “Get Stuff Built,” announced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on December 8, takes aim at the city’s housing affordability crisis and pledges to streamline the building process to accelerate housing construction. Maria Torres-Springer, the deputy mayor for economic and work force development, says that enacting all 111 proposed reforms could pave the way for 50,000 new homes in the next ten years.
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
therealdeal.com
Another $50M sale as Barnett’s Central Park Tower discounts continue
Fifty million here, fifty million there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money. Gary Barnett might be channeling the late Sen. Everett Dirksen after closing several sales for tens of millions of dollars at Central Park Tower this season. Barnett’s Extell Development just sold Unit 124 at the supertall...
therealdeal.com
Ohana snags Tillary Hotel from bankruptcy as it battles squatters
Ohana Real Estate can bring Downtown Brooklyn’s Tillary Hotel into its family after a messy bankruptcy battle. The hospitality firm acquired the 174-room hotel and 64-unit apartment building in an auction last month, almost two years after an entity tied to Brooklyn dealmaker Isaac Hager and his business partner Lipa Rubin put the property into bankruptcy.
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
thehudsonindependent.com
Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the toll adjustments on its roadways, including the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, starting in 2024. The increase would be the first system-wide for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. “We have not seen a...
Gotham Gazette
Police Have Removed Over 1,300 'Emotionally Disturbed People’ from Transit in 2022; Where Did They Go?
In the first 11 months of the year, the NYPD removed 1,300 people suffering symptoms of mental illness from the city's transit system, often against their will. The city is unable or unwilling to say what happened to them next. "Dealing with people who have mental health illnesses must be...
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: Twists and turns of Manhattan’s vacancy rate
The following is one of the hundreds of data sets available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal for all the data and market information you need. Manhattan’s rental vacancy rate has historically reflected the pulse of its residents, never more so than in the past couple of years.
evgrieve.com
Here's the new, larger residential building planned for 280 E. Houston St.
New renderings have arrived for the much-larger residential building slated for 280 E. Houston St. between Avenue A and Avenue B. (Thanks to the reader for the tip and top photo!) The new building appears to be 11 stories with a bulkhead. The DOB permit posted with the rendering still...
therealdeal.com
Fried Frank decamps for Park Tower’s 535 Madison Ave
Fried Frank, one of New York’s top real estate law firms, is making its own move in the office market. The firm signed a lease for 14,000 square feet at Park Tower Group’s 535 Madison Avenue in the Plaza District, the New York Post reported. The company is moving and expanding its conference center, which will take the building’s entire 10th floor.
pix11.com
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
Robert Holden demands NYC stop funding group with anti-Asian hateful rep
A Queens pol is demanding the City Council stop funding a progressive advocacy group that’s pocketed millions of dollars in taxpayer funds after a convicted sex offender representing the nonprofit went into a racist tirade against Asians during a public hearing. “VOCAL-NY is a recipient of taxpayer dollars from the City, and as such, I believe that the City Council should hold it to a higher standard,” Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens) wrote in a letter Friday to Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. “They have received nearly $3 million since 2014. We cannot allow taxpayer dollars to be used to fund groups...
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
Take the Eric Adams administration personality test
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had members of his administration take a “proprietary” Deloitte personality test that sorted them into Hogwarts Houses descriptive buckets like risk-taking “pioneers,” competition-focused “drivers,” loyal “guardians” and empathetic “integrators.” Reading this news, reported by Politico, the team at City & State was deeply offended. The Adams administration didn’t have to beg for freebie (sorry, pro-bono) management training off of Deloitte … We are more than happy to create our own personality test, open to the public and specifically catering to city government. You can take it for yourself below.
otdowntown.com
Sucker or Hero? Yes, I Do Pay My MTA Bus Fare
It has been said that the difference between a schlemiel and a schlimazel is that a schlemiel will fumble a container of water and the schlimazel is the dope it lands on. I have a New York City variation on that theme: A schlemiel is the smart aleck (AKA a petty criminal) who will not fork over the $2.75 bus fare at those blue machines all over the city while the schlimazel dutifully does.
New plans to fix BQE in Brooklyn Heights revealed
A rendering of a proposed renovation of the BQE in Brooklyn Heights that would cap the highway with greenspace. Each proposal would place the roadway in a slightly different position, leaving room to cap the highway with new greenspace. Each option would still have two lanes of traffic and leave a third lane for either a breakdown lane or for high occupancy vehicles. [ more › ]
Gov. Hochul voices support for NY lawmaker pay raise as talks resurface
Photo by“Kathy Hochul (52347143752) (3x4a)” by US Department of Labor is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Some state legislators in New York are considering increasing their own salaries, which are funded by taxpayers. Members of the California state legislature are each paid a base salary of $110,000 per year. A previous attempt to raise their salaries to $130,000 per year was rejected by the courts.
