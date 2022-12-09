Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
Iowa five-star offensive line commit Kadyn Proctor ranked top-five nationally in latest rankings update
On Tuesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor came in at No. 5 nationally in the updated rankings. Proctor remains the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports. Proctor is the highest-rated prospect to...
kmaland.com
Iowa State, Creighton fall out of AP men's rankings
(KMAland) -- Purdue is the new No. 1 while Kansas is down and Iowa State and Creighton are out of the latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings. Others RV: Iowa State, Xavier, Iowa, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Creighton, Michigan State, Kansas State.
Fran McCaffery Had a Hilarious Silent Freakout After Getting T'd Up Against Wisconsin
VIDEO: Fran McCaffery freakout against referees versus Wisconsin.
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa basketball picked up its second loss in three games on Sunday as the Hawkeyes fell to Wisconsin, 78-75, in Iowa City in the Big Ten season opener for Fran McCaffery's bunch. The Hawkeyes are now 7-3 on the season and are 0-1 in Big Ten play. Here is what...
Watch: Iowa Basketball Wisconsin Postgame
Fran McCaffery, Hawkeyes Discuss Sunday's Overtime Loss
Iowa flips Cedar Rapids Xavier DB Aidan McDermott from South Dakota State, will walk-on with the Hawkeyes
News: Cedar Rapids Xavier 2023 athlete Aidan McDermott announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday as a preferred walk-on. McDermott was committed to South Dakota State on scholarship and also had an offer from Northern Iowa, but McDermott decided he wanted to be a Hawkeye. Iowa sees McDermott...
Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination
Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
111 Three-Point Shots By Iowa Team Sets New NCAA Record
Iowa's Grinnell College made more basketball history against Dubuque's Emmaus Bible College by setting an eye-popping record Thursday with the most 3-point shot attempts in NCAA men's basketball history. The Grinnell Pioneers put up a record-breaking 111 three-point shot attempts in a 124-67 win over Emmaus Bible College Eagles. For...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
kwit.org
NEWS 12.12.22: Winter Storm, Drought Continues, Another Opioid Settlement, Cone Park Opening, and More
NEWSCAST UPDATE: Iowa’s so-called fetal heartbeat abortion law still can’t be enforced. That’s according to a Polk County District Court judge who issued a ruling in the case today. Judge Celene Gogerty’s ruling means abortion is still legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
ourquadcities.com
Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the...
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) — The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17-percent, to eleven-thousand-411 dollars per acre. Researchers say that’s after values rose 29-percent during the previous year. Factors in the hike include commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates thru the summer.
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens
The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
In These Times
The City That Kicked Cops Out of Schools and Tried Restorative Practices Instead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wearing bright yellow Crocs, carrying a backpack and holding a clipboard stacked with papers, Ahmed Musa listens intently to a student. You would be forgiven for thinking Mr. Musa was a student himself; it is “staff dress like a student” day during spirit week at Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Mr. Musa looks the part.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
247Sports
