Ames, IA

Iowa State, Creighton fall out of AP men's rankings

(KMAland) -- Purdue is the new No. 1 while Kansas is down and Iowa State and Creighton are out of the latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings. Others RV: Iowa State, Xavier, Iowa, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Creighton, Michigan State, Kansas State.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
MANHATTAN, KS
US 104.9

111 Three-Point Shots By Iowa Team Sets New NCAA Record

Iowa's Grinnell College made more basketball history against Dubuque's Emmaus Bible College by setting an eye-popping record Thursday with the most 3-point shot attempts in NCAA men's basketball history. The Grinnell Pioneers put up a record-breaking 111 three-point shot attempts in a 124-67 win over Emmaus Bible College Eagles. For...
GRINNELL, IA
KCRG.com

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the...
STORY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High

(Ames, IA) — The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17-percent, to eleven-thousand-411 dollars per acre. Researchers say that’s after values rose 29-percent during the previous year. Factors in the hike include commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates thru the summer.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens

The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
OGDEN, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
In These Times

The City That Kicked Cops Out of Schools and Tried Restorative Practices Instead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wearing bright yellow Crocs, carrying a backpack and holding a clipboard stacked with papers, Ahmed Musa listens intently to a student. You would be forgiven for thinking Mr. Musa was a student himself; it is ​“staff dress like a student” day during spirit week at Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Mr. Musa looks the part.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores

(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
