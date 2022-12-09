Read full article on original website
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
Shreveport Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Decades in Prison
A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction in Caddo District Court. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99...
ktalnews.com
SPD: Man wanted for beating, knocking out ex’s teeth
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man who is wanted on multiple charges after Shreveport police say he severely beat his ex-girlfriend and knocked out several of her teeth. Police say 42-year-old Shamichael Sabbath is wanted for one count of aggravated burglary, one count of...
ktalnews.com
SPD identifies suspect wanted in W. Shreveport standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that led to a brief hostage situation and standoff overnight Sunday in West Shreveport. Police say 28-year-old O.B. Washington locked himself inside a home on Border Lane just off of Pines Road just...
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for suspect in rape of juvenile
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man accused of raping a juvenile. Officials say Joseph Douglas is charged with one count of 2nd-degree rape. A warrant was issued for his arrest last Thursday. Second-degree rape is when the victim did not give consent because of...
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Smith Street homicide case
An arrest has been made in the Saturday, November 12 shooting death of Demontray Hall, 32. Hall, of Shreveport, was found shot to death shortly before midnight in a yard in the 600 block of Smith Street in Magnolia. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that investigators came...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman killed in head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was killed in a head-on crash that injured another person southwest of Shreveport on Monday morning. Deputies say around 7:00 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on Buncombe Rd. and crossed over the center line at the Hwy 169 intersection. The Tahoe struck a Chevrolet Equinox heading in the opposite direction head-on.
KTBS
Minden police stop man for speeding, find weapon used in crime
Minden police have arrested a man and removed a dangerous weapon off the streets. Z’yon Crawford of Minden was stopped on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 48 around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to Police Chief-Elect Jared McIver, Det. Shane Griffith and Off. Ben Sparks stopped Crawford for speeding.
Skeletal remains found in Panola County identified as missing woman from 2019
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, that skeletal remains found by a work crew in July have been identified as a woman who has been missing since 2019. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were identified as Lauren Elizabeth Thompson who went missing from the Rock Hill community […]
KTBS
Shreveport man pleads guilty to felony highway obstruction
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards pleaded guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when he changed...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Shreveport Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Weapons Charges
A felon convicted earlier this year of numerous weapons charges pleaded guilty Thursday, November 30, 2022 to being a multiple offender and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Issac Denzel Watson of Caddo Parish, who fired an automatic weapon into the air and terrorized a crowd at his sister's...
KLTV
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Skeletal remains found by a work crew in July are those of Lauren Thompson, according to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton. Clinton said investigators have been working with the Texas Rangers and forensic anthropologists since July to identify the remains. “Our office will be diligent on...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Caddo Sheriff’s Office Offering Youth Gun Course
Registration is currently underway for children ages 8 to 12 to participate in the Caddo Sheriff’s Office "First Gun Course." The 4-hour class will be offered from 8 a.m. until noon on January 7, 2023. All classes will be held at the Sheriff's Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, 15639 Highway One South. (About 17 miles South of the Port of Shreveport)
KSLA
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
The national average is sitting at $3.31, while the ArkLaTex has a max average of $2.90. The checks were given as an act of gratitude for employees who worked through the pandemic. Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The checks were given...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Minden male charged with stalking
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
ktalnews.com
Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor’s race
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
KEEL Radio
