Baby whose parents refused blood from vaccinated donors undergoes lifesaving heart surgery

Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated
A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
Shock twist after parents refused to let their baby use 'jabbed blood' in life-saving surgery
A New Zealand couple who are adamantly refusing to let doctors use blood from Covid-vaccinated donors to perform open heart surgery on their baby boy has been forced to accept that some 'jabbed' blood may have to be used. The little boy has severe pulmonary valve stenosis, meaning he has...
Parents refuse to let doctors use vaccinated blood in life-saving surgery on their baby boy because they think the Covid vaccine is 'experimental'
A New Zealand couple have refused to let doctors use vaccinated blood to perform life-saving heart surgery on their baby boy. The parents, who have not been named to protect their child's identity, are 'hugely concerned' about the type of blood being used in the surgery. Their four-month-old has severe...
Mum's fight for answers after her daughter, 13, died suddenly in her sleep as she reveals doctors first dismissed her constant epileptic fits as a cry for attention: 'It was disgusting'
A young girl who died suddenly in her sleep after suffering epilepsy for years including up to 80 seizures a day has been remembered for her 'wicked sense of humour'. Charlotte Ivy Studham, from Geelong, southwest of Melbourne, died just a few days shy of her 14th birthday on November 3 from suspected Sudden Unexplained Death Epilepsy (SUDEP).
Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation
Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Lucy Letby poisoned baby by injecting two bags of feed with insulin 24 hours after 'murdering' his twin brother, court hears
A baby boy allegedly poisoned by Lucy Letby received two bags of intravenous feed contaminated with insulin, a court heard. The 32-year-old nurse is accused of attempting to murder the infant by injecting synthetic insulin into his nutrition during a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit.
Former Ms South Carolina says she was forced to carry her fetus until 25 weeks — 2 months after doctors detected a deadly heart defect
This year, Jill Hartle was told her fetus was unlikely to survive. But finding abortion care took weeks due to restrictions in South Carolina.
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack is diagnosed with cancer four hours later
A woman was diagnosed with rare cancer just four hours after thinking she was suffering a heart attack while watching Snow Patrol at a music festival. Errin Shaw, 30, was visiting TRNSMT in Glasgow last year when she felt such intense agony that she assumed she had been stabbed.
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby 'poisoned baby boy by contaminating two intravenous bags with insulin invisible to the human eye'
Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby poisoned a baby boy by contaminating two bags of intravenous feed with insulin that could not be detected by the human eye, a court heard today. For 17 hours her colleagues at the Countess of Chester Hospital tried desperately to discover why Baby F had begun to collapse as a result of low blood sugar levels and a raised heart rate.
Doctors dismissed a woman's back pain as pregnancy-related, but she really had stage 4 cancer, her family says
A London mom was in such pain she sometimes couldn't leave her bed. Two weeks postpartum, she was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
New Zealand court takes guardianship of baby after parents refuse vaccinated blood for heart surgery
A critically-ill six-month-old baby will be placed under the temporary guardianship of New Zealand's High Court after his parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against Covid-19.
Mother says daughter hospitalized for weeks after ingesting water bead toy
Experts say swallowing water beads can lead to life-threatening intestinal damage including bowel blockages after ingesting the expandable material.
Parents Who Refused Vaxxed Blood Transfusion for Baby Lose Custody
A sick baby boy has been placed into the temporary custody of health officials in New Zealand after his parents refused to allow him to have a life-saving procedure over fears that he might receive blood transfusions from donors vaccinated against COVID. The country’s High Court on Wednesday ruled that the infant—referred to in proceedings as Baby W—be placed under the guardianship of the court after his parents had sought a ruling that their child only receive blood from unvaccinated donors. The court instead ruled that the operation to correct the infant’s heart disorder was in his “best interest,” granting the temporary guardianship “until completion of his surgery and post-operative recovery.” Justice Ian Gault dismissed the request for unvaccinated blood as unnecessary and impractical but emphasized that the parents remain the child’s primary guardians, meaning doctors must keep them informed about the boy’s health and treatment.Read it at BBC
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Upworthy
Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life
Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
SoCal women who almost lost lives to pregnancy-related heart failure now warn others
We're learning more about a potentially deadly pregnancy complication - maternal heart failure. It's often written off as common symptoms of those who are expecting, but doctors say this potentially fatal condition is often misdiagnosed.
Mother issues warning after her baby swallows water bead and nearly died
A devastated mum has issued a warning to parents urging them to throw out any water beads they might have at home, after her little girl swallowed one and almost died. Folichia Mitchell has been documenting her baby girl Kennedy's health journey after an ingested water bead sent her to the ICU with sepsis and a blood clot.
