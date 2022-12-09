Read full article on original website
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Heat
Monday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Coming off perhaps their most disappointing loss of the season, the Indiana Pacers (14-13) aim to bounce back against the Miami Heat (12-15) on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Blue & Gold fell to the Brooklyn Nets – which sat...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Game Preview
ORLANDO – For the second straight game at home, the Orlando Magic will face the same opponent. They’ll also be hoping for the same result. The Magic will attempt to notch their first three-game winning streak of the season and second consecutive victory over the Toronto Raptors when the two teams go head-to-head on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET at Amway Center.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 121, Pelicans 100
Jazz (16-14), Pelicans (18-9) The Utah Jazz were projected by many NBA analysts to contend for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but the New Orleans Pelicans will not be confusing them for a non-competitive team anytime soon. After spoiling New Orleans’ home opener back on Oct. 23, the Jazz ended the Pelicans’ longest winning streak in over four years Tuesday. Utah capitalized on some poor shooting by New Orleans, which had reeled off seven straight victories, but dropped to 0-2 vs. the Jazz this season. The third and final meeting of the campaign between the Western Conference foes will take place Thursday, again in Salt Lake City.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
NBA fines Celtics' Grant Williams $20,000
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA
SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four games for the Spurs this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 70
Greetings from San Antonio. With the team starting yet another six-game road trip, the time was right to record the 70th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast with Brooke Olzendam, which you can listen and subscribe to below... On this week's episode we discuss the Trail Blazers winning four out...
NBA
Hawks' Trae Young fined $25K for throwing ball into the stands
NEW YORK – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 123-122 overtime win against the...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Clippers 113, Celtics 93
Just when you thought the Celtics were making a run Monday night in LA, the Clippers always had the answer. LA played with a lead for the majority of the night and, after building a 16-point advantage during the third quarter, fended off one final spurt by the Celtics as Boston looked to make it a game.
NBA
NBA
Bradley Beal Injury Update
Washington, D.C. – Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain. He will be out for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn and his status moving forward will be determined by his clinical evolution.
NBA
LeBron and AD Carry Lakers to Close Out Pistons
The Lakers got superstar performances from LeBron and AD and a big shot down the stretch from Austin Reaves to hold off the Pistons 124-117, snapping their three-game losing streak and getting back to 3-3 in the final game of their road trip. After a rough shooting game against the...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 13, 2022
New Orleans (18-8) looks to add to the best start in franchise history Tuesday, visiting Utah (15-14) at 8 p.m. Central in Salt Lake City, the first of two straight games against the Jazz. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7:30. Read Monday’s injury report. Utah rotation players Collin Sexton and Simone Fontacchio were listed as out in Monday's update.
NBA
Preview: Wolves At Blazers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-13) get a chance at revenge when they face the Portland Trail Blazers (14-12) again on Monday night. In the defeat to Portland on Saturday night, Anthony Edwards left the way with 26 points, while D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert each had 24 points. In the game, Anthony Edwards hit his 450th career made three point field goal, making him the youngest player in NBA history to reach 450 made three-pointers.
NBA
Clippers' John Wall thankful after receiving warm welcome in D.C. return
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall stole the ball and then sank a jumper, and although he was a member of the visiting team now, the fans in Washington still sounded impressed. So he egged them on a bit by yelling something that he later revealed after the game. “Still...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Battling Inconsistencies
The Cavaliers split a back-to-back with Sacramento and Oklahoma City, and head on a Texas trip to square off with the Spurs and Dallas. Justin and Carter weigh in on the team's recent play, discuss the current standings in the East, the team's recent clutch woes and much more. Please...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.11.2022)
The Bulls (11-14) visit Atlanta to take on the Hawks (13-13) in the first of four get-togethers. The teams will meet a second time in North Central Georgia 10 days from now on December 21st. The series will wrap up with two more games at the United Center on January 23rd, and April 4th. Last season, the Bulls and Hawks squared off four times as well, with Chicago earning bragging rights by winning three.
NBA
Pistons focus on mining silver linings from Cade’s absence
Riding herd on an NBA franchise is an exercise in crisis management. There is always a brush fire to put out lest one erupts into a full-fledged conflagration. No matter how sunny it might be overhead, anyone who’s spent more than a minute in charge knows dark clouds are always forming on horizons near and far.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel lineup plays and strategy for Tues., Dec. 13
We’re set for a compact five-game slate Tuesday night, and although there are several big names sporting injury designations, the majority appear to have a good chance of taking the floor. There are also an abundance of players with elite DFS ceilings, which should make for an especially intriguing night of lineup construction.
