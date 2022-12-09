ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW PHOTOS: Man sought in unprovoked slashing on Midtown 6 train

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released new images Friday of a man they’re searching for in an unprovoked slashing aboard a 6 train on Manhattan’s East Side this week.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, was aboard a southbound 6 train at the 33rd Street station in Midtown East at 3:15 a.m. Thursday when the suspect stormed up and slashed him.

Police said the attack was entirely unprovoked.

The victim suffered slash wounds to his head and ear.

He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was in stable condition.

The suspect fled the station and remains at large, police said. He's believed to be in his 40s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

1010WINS

