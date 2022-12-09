COLON, Mich. — The Rangers rallied their programs and fans together and headed out for a classic Tuesday night hoops battle at Colon High School. Reading represented the Big 8 conference, while Colon represented the SCAA conference. Both their boys and girls varsity programs look to compete for their respective league titles this year, which made the matchups more interesting than their usual non-conference slate of games. ...

