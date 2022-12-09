Read full article on original website
Reading boys and girls basketball come home from Colon with Tuesday night victories
COLON, Mich. — The Rangers rallied their programs and fans together and headed out for a classic Tuesday night hoops battle at Colon High School. Reading represented the Big 8 conference, while Colon represented the SCAA conference. Both their boys and girls varsity programs look to compete for their respective league titles this year, which made the matchups more interesting than their usual non-conference slate of games. ...
Quincy girls basketball takes down Jonesville for first win of 22-23
JONESVILLE, MI. — The Quincy Lady Orioles secured win number one on the young season Tuesday night, defeating Big 8 rival Jonesville by the score of 38-32. Quincy was led on the night by Alyssa McCavit with a huge double-double, scoring 14 points to go with 10 rebounds. ...
Johnston pulls out tough road win against Ankeny Centennial
By Mason Asher Feature photo: Johnston's Jenica Lewis The Johnston Dragons hit the road on Tuesday night to defend their perfect record against the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars. The Jaguar”s defense caused problems for the Dragons, but they were able to escape with a win, 46-40. “We always know ...
