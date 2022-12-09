NEW YORK, NY – Brazen criminals in New York City have no limits when it comes to choosing their victims as crime continues to spiral. On Friday, an 85-year-old woman using a walker to get inside her apartment building at 74-10 35 Avenue in Queens was the latest innocent victim in the city. The woman was approached by a black male suspect inside the apartment lobby and attacked. He forced her to the ground while she was using her walker to return to her apartment. After pushing her to the ground, the suspect took her purse, leaving her helpless on The post 85-year-old woman with walker attacked and robbed in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO