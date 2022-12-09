Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring
The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
NYC hospital group hit with cyber attack
NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. The FBI is investigating.
Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight
A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
Over 5,600 NYC cabbies seek damages over post-arrest license suspensions
More than 5,600 taxi and for-hire vehicle drivers with arrests on their records claim the Taxi and Limousine Commission unjustly suspended their licenses as their criminal cases played out in court — and are now seeking damages, advocates told The Post. The drivers’ suspensions — which occurred between 2003 and 2020 — were ultimately resolved, but only after months out of work and an arduous legal process, according to the impacted cabbies. A federal judge ruled in 2019 that the TLC’s process for appealing license suspensions was unconstitutional because the agency declined to consider “evidence of a driver’s ongoing danger to health...
Brooklyn hospital network victim of cyber hack crash
New York State health officials acknowledged that a network of Brooklyn hospitals whose computer systems crashed last month — causing chaos for patients and staffers — had been subjected to a cyber hack attack. “The New York State Department of Health is aware of an incident and is working with One Brooklyn Network to ensure patient safety,” state Health Department spokesman Jeffrey Hammond said late Monday. “As there is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.” One Brooklyn Health oversees Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — so-called “safety net” facilities because they serve among the poorest and neediest...
NBC New York
NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island
A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
NBC New York
SUNY Campus Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid COVID Spike, Tridemic Threat
One of the State University of New York's top liberal arts colleges announced Tuesday it was reinstating its indoor mask mandate for thousands, citing high COVID-19 transmission levels that have prompted a flurry of renewed advisories across much of America in recent weeks. SUNY Purchase said it believed it was...
therealdeal.com
Tenant wins $2M rent credit, fees for bad AC during Covid
Many commercial tenants went to court for a pandemic rent break. A Murray Hill law firm can now count itself among the few to have won one. New York’s Appellate Division ruled that affiliates of landlord ABS Partners Real Estate must credit Wolf Haldenstein, a firm specializing in stocks and antitrust law, over $2 million in rent and legal fees after the office owner failed to complete renovations on the firm’s two floors of leased space.
brownstoner.com
‘All I’m Asking Is for a Normal Life,’ Crown Heights Tenant Pleads in Harassment Trial
Francis Roberts fought back tears in the witness stand of a Brooklyn courtroom Thursday as he explained how alleged harassment by his landlord and a tenant in his building has affected his life. “I’ve had to take on a whole new different lifestyle. It has affected my life in terms...
Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week
NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
therealdeal.com
3 arrested in Queens deed thefts, 5 at large: AG
Last month, Attorney General Letitia James called on New York lawmakers to consider deed theft a standalone crime to make it easier to bring offenders to justice. In the meantime, though, James is making do. The attorney general’s office said Friday it had indicted five members of a deed theft...
NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 70th Precinct in Coney Island are searching for a man who held up a Coney Island Avenue business on Friday. According to police, the man entered the business at 1152 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn and pulled a gun on an employee. Waving the gun at multiple victims, the suspect forced the employee to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the armed suspect, a black male, wearing a light-colored The post NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
foresthillspost.com
Teenager Punched and Robbed at Knifepoint on Metropolitan Avenue: NYPD
Police released video footage Monday of two suspects who allegedly robbed a 15-year-old boy at knife point in Forest Hills last month. The suspects allegedly approached the teenager at around 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 14 in front of 98-31 Metropolitan Ave., with one of them displaying a knife and demanding his property.
Woman, 48, fatally stabbed in neck at Brooklyn home, person of interest in custody
A 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a Brooklyn home Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Bronx man shot and killed man inside public housing building, police say
EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of killing a Queens man inside a public housing building in New York City. Richard Brown, 58, was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old Queens resident David Spralling on Dec. 8, according to the NYPD. Spralling was found with a gunshot […]
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
85-year-old woman with walker attacked and robbed in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Brazen criminals in New York City have no limits when it comes to choosing their victims as crime continues to spiral. On Friday, an 85-year-old woman using a walker to get inside her apartment building at 74-10 35 Avenue in Queens was the latest innocent victim in the city. The woman was approached by a black male suspect inside the apartment lobby and attacked. He forced her to the ground while she was using her walker to return to her apartment. After pushing her to the ground, the suspect took her purse, leaving her helpless on The post 85-year-old woman with walker attacked and robbed in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay
Trevor Schakohl on December 9, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – According to data provided by the New York City Police Pension Fund, more officers left the NYPD between January 2022 and November 2022 than at any other time since 2002. Approximately 3,200 NYPD officers have retired or left the department in the first eleven months of this year, a record for the last 20 years. In their first five years on the force, approximately 1,225 officers resigned, exceeding resignations in 2021 and 2020 by nearly 40% and 257%, respectively. The wave of NYPD resignations comes as the department continues to The post Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay appeared first on Shore News Network.
