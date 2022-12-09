ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendon Hooker named second-team All-America

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named to the CBS Sports All-America team.

Hooker received second-team honors by CBS Sports.

He was named the Associated Press SEC Offensive Player of the Year Monday and first-team all-conference by the Associated Press.

A finalist for the Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, Manning Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Hooker led the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense.

During the 2022 season, redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker guided the Vols to wins versus Alabama, Florida and LSU.

In 11 games during the 2022 campaign, he completed 229-of-329 passing attempts for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hooker recorded 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 104 attempts.

