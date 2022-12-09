Read full article on original website
Thieves breaking into Naperville mailboxes, using stolen checks to commit identity theft
Naperville police have warned residents against dropping off mail in large postal mailboxes after nine break-ins over the past two months. Instead, the police recommended residents use mail drop locations inside post offices.
WGNtv.com
3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
wlip.com
Two Arrested in Fox Lake Murder of Elderly Man
(Fox Lake, IL) A man shot and killed in Fox Lake has been identified. Police say they were called on Monday night to a residence along Mineola Road. It was there that they discovered Roy Hoffman dead. Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators say Hoffman had arranged for a romantic relationship with 31-year-old Kathryn Deason in exchange for money. She was in the 77-year-old’s apartment when her ride, identified as 37-year-old Azmi Ibrahim, Jr. reportedly went looking for her. An argument then ensued inside the apartment, and Ibrahim allegedly shot and killed Hoffman. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in Round Lake and has been charged with first-degree murder and obstructing justice. Deason has been charged with obstructing justice. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed.
fox32chicago.com
Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
Fox Lake shooting leaves man, 77, dead after he allegedly invited woman over; 2 charged
Investigators said the military veteran was shot once in the head by a man who accompanied a woman who they said the victim had invited to his home for a romantic encounter in exchange for money.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles
NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour
CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
wlip.com
Public Memorial Set for Three Lake County Victims of Murder-Suicide
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A public memorial has been scheduled for three people who were killed in a Buffalo Grove murder-suicide. The memorial set for Friday afternoon, will honor Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia. All three were stabbed to death by Andrei Kisliak in late November. The man was Vera’s husband, and the girls’ father. Police say he also killed his mother, Lilia Kisliak, and a family pet before killing himself. An official motive has not been given in the killings, but the couple were said to be going through a contentious divorce.
Suspect in custody after mass killing at Portage Park bar
A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth person.
Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping. The incidents happened at the following...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Facing Prison After First Degree Murder Conviction
(Waukegan, IL) A Beach Park man is facing a lengthy prison sentence, after being found guilty in a fatal shooting that took place over the summer. Juan Garibay was accused of shooting two people in Waukegan back in late August, killing 30-year-old Martin Reyes Cervantes of North Chicago, and seriously injuring another male. Court records show that Garibay was convicted on one count of first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. The 42-year-old is due back in court for post-trial motions in mid-January…an official sentencing date will be set at that time.
'Everything was a blur': Suspects in 6 Chicago robberies end hour-long spree with fiery crash
One victim was cut on the head, and another was punched, Chicago police said.
CPD search: Woman pepper sprayed CTA bus driver in robbery
CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag. The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. If any information on […]
CBS News
Naperville man charged with hate crime, swastika stickers placed on candidate's signs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuPage County State's Attorney's office charged 49-year-old Keith Klingeman with a hate crime for putting swastika stickers on the signs of Patricia Gustin, a candidate for DuPage County Board. State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin along with Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said Klingeman was charged...
WGNtv.com
Nearly 20 police reports can be used in AJ Freund DCFS trial
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Nearly 20 police reports that two DCFS workers allegedly failed to review will be allowed in trial related to the handling of the AJ Freund case. Back in Sep. 2020, Andrew Polovin and Carlos Acosta were taken into custody. Polovin was Acosta’s supervisor in the...
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
FBI, police searching for 2 suspects who robbed bank at gunpoint in Buffalo Grove
The FBI is investigating and police are searching for two suspects who robbed a bank in Buffalo Grove at gunpoint Saturday afternoon. The Buffalo Grove Police Department responded around 12:15 p.m. Saturday to Bank of America, 55 West Lake Cook Road in Buffalo Grove. Police officials said a call was...
WSPY NEWS
Nine arrests in Kendall County warrant sweep
Nine people were arrested last week by various Kendall County police agencies during a multi-jurisdictional warrant sweep organized by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. Some of the agencies that participated included the Plano Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department, the Kane County Sheriff's Office, and the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive task force.
