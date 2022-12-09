Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud
December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
2urbangirls.com
Former Suge Knight attorney sentenced to time served in federal cases
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former attorney for rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Monday to about three years in federal prison — time he has already served — for taking $1.3 million in stolen tax refund checks and placing false liens on a federal judge and the warden of the jail in Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
La Habra woman accused of DUI with child in car
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 36-year-old convicted drunken driver was charged Monday with assaulting a woman who followed her after a collision and suspected drunken driving with a child in the vehicle in La Habra. Witnesses called police when they saw the property-damage collision about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at...
Habitual speeder gets 15 years to life in prison for 100 mph crash that killed woman
A Mission Viejo man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for hitting and killing a woman with his car while driving nearly 100 miles per hour. Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the death of 33-year-old Judith Noval of Mission Viejo, according to a press […]
6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor
Adrian Chavez, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in Norwalk. The post 6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man sentenced to life without parole for pair of 2011 Southland rape killings
A Torrance man who pleaded no contest in the midst of his trial to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011 was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle
A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
Fontana Herald News
Search warrants served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana; nine arrests are made during week-long operation
Search warrants were served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana, and a total of nine persons were arrested during a week-long targeted crime suppression effort in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s...
foxla.com
Two people found dead on campus of UC Irvine, police say
IRVINE, Calif. - Officials are investigating after two people were found dead on the campus of UC Irvine Tuesday afternoon. UCIPD responded to 214 Pereira Drive, Social Science Plaza, just before 4 p.m. after receiving calls about people "on the ground outside a multi-story building". When officers arrived, they located...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina, where 400 plants were discovered
Firefighters discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside an illegal grow house in Covina that erupted in flames on Monday, officials said.
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles County TSA Officer Sentenced to 70 Months in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX
December 10, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was. methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash. . Michael Williams, 39, of...
Gunman crashes after crime spree including shooting, carjacking, Long Beach police say
A man suspected of shooting a man in Long Beach also carjacked a woman nearby and was injured when he crashed the stolen vehicle in Downey.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital
December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
Police searching for suspects who gunned down young Santa Ana Mother
A Santa Ana woman died five days after she was shot in what police believe may have been a gang-related shooting targeting two juveniles.Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting reported on the 1400 block of S. Cypress St. at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.Officers found a woman in the parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept.Orange County Fire paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was hospitalized in critical condition.The woman, identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora,...
Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet
Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Juan Capistrano woman killed in fatal freeway crash
SIGNAL HILL, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed in a crash involving an SUV on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Signal Hill. The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue offramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
orangecountytribune.com
Now, shooting is a homicide
A 36-year-old woman shot last Sunday in Santa Ana has died, and now the police inquiry is a murder investigation. According to the SAPD, Maria Del Refugio Mora of Santa Ana was pronounced dead on Friday. She had been shot on the afternoon of Dec. 4. Police, responding to reports of a shooting found her in a parking lot at 1473 South Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
