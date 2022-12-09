ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud

December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former Suge Knight attorney sentenced to time served in federal cases

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former attorney for rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Monday to about three years in federal prison — time he has already served — for taking $1.3 million in stolen tax refund checks and placing false liens on a federal judge and the warden of the jail in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

La Habra woman accused of DUI with child in car

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 36-year-old convicted drunken driver was charged Monday with assaulting a woman who followed her after a collision and suspected drunken driving with a child in the vehicle in La Habra. Witnesses called police when they saw the property-damage collision about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at...
LA HABRA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle

A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
foxla.com

Two people found dead on campus of UC Irvine, police say

IRVINE, Calif. - Officials are investigating after two people were found dead on the campus of UC Irvine Tuesday afternoon. UCIPD responded to 214 Pereira Drive, Social Science Plaza, just before 4 p.m. after receiving calls about people "on the ground outside a multi-story building". When officers arrived, they located...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
LITTLEROCK, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Los Angeles County TSA Officer Sentenced to 70 Months in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

December 10, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was. methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash. . Michael Williams, 39, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital

December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for suspects who gunned down young Santa Ana Mother

A Santa Ana woman died five days after she was shot in what police believe may have been a gang-related shooting targeting two juveniles.Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting reported on the 1400 block of S. Cypress St. at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.Officers found a woman in the parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept.Orange County Fire paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was hospitalized in critical condition.The woman, identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora,...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet

Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son

A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Now, shooting is a homicide

A 36-year-old woman shot last Sunday in Santa Ana has died, and now the police inquiry is a murder investigation. According to the SAPD, Maria Del Refugio Mora of Santa Ana was pronounced dead on Friday. She had been shot on the afternoon of Dec. 4. Police, responding to reports of a shooting found her in a parking lot at 1473 South Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
SANTA ANA, CA
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy