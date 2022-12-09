Jalin Hyatt earns All-America honors

Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named to the 2022 CBS Sports All-America first-team.

Hyatt was named the winner for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Thursday, the first in Tennessee’s history.

He was also a unanimous first-team member of the Associated Press All-SEC team.

Hyatt recorded 67 receptions, 1,267 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

He is 31 yards shy of tying the Vols’ single-season record for receiving yards, set by Marcus Nash in 1997.

No. 6 Tennessee will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.