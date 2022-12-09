ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Jalin Hyatt earns All-America honors

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFEay_0jcxc3yV00

Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named to the 2022 CBS Sports All-America first-team.

Hyatt was named the winner for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Thursday, the first in Tennessee’s history.

He was also a unanimous first-team member of the Associated Press All-SEC team.

Hyatt recorded 67 receptions, 1,267 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

He is 31 yards shy of tying the Vols’ single-season record for receiving yards, set by Marcus Nash in 1997.

No. 6 Tennessee will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Linebacker Commit Has Massive State Championship Game

Tennessee football linebacker commit Jeremiah Telander capped off his high school career with a massive performance in the Georgia 6A State Championship game. Telander recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss in Gainesville High School’s narrow, 35-28, loss against Langston Hughes. While his team came up short, Telander had a fantastic performance in the state championship of Georgia high school football’s second largest classification.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer key player in transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal this month and they’re not just looking at defensive backs and wide receivers. Tennessee is looking to improve across the board — and that includes in the trenches. Winning in the SEC starts in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy

Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump

Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YAHOO!

Police identify two found dead in East Knoxville home

The man and woman found dead in an East Knoxville home Sunday morning have been identified as Ashley Green, 38, and D’Edward Green, 35, both of Knoxville. "Medical examiners with the Regional Forensic Center have not yet made a ruling regarding the cause and manner of the victims’ deaths," a Knoxville Police department spokesperson said in a press release. "The incident is believed to be domestic related and not connected to any other recent incidents in Knoxville."
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy