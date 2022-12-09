Read full article on original website
New York StateWide Senior Action Council (www.nysenior.org) Announces It's Medicare Fraud of the Month for December: Ending Medical Debt for Seniors
ALBANY, N.Y. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council. (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in. today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for December; Ending Medical Debt for Seniors. The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component...
Lindberg Claims Buyer for Carolina Insurance Companies, But Liquidation Has Begun
North Carolina insurance executive and reported billionaire Greg Lindberg, now awaiting a second trial on bribery charges, says he has a buyer for his troubled insurance companies. "It will be reviewed to determine if it meets the requirements of North Carolina law and is in the best interests of policyholders," said DOI Communications Director Jason Tyson.
New Jersey Health Insurance Fund (“hi” fund) Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Is proud to celebrate 30 years of commitment and service to public entities across. The “hi” fund, which started with four individual funds in 1992, has grown to include nine regional health insurance funds (HIFs) that serve 267 public entities, including municipalities, municipal utility authorities, school districts and fire districts.
After Congress extends subsidies, officials urge Nevadans to get health insurance
Nevada Independent, The (Las Vegas, NV) State officials are urging Nevadans to take advantage of low-cost health insurance plans available on the marketplace created through Obamacare, touting a multi-year extension of government subsidies approved over the summer through the Inflation Reduction Act. The American Rescue Plan approved in 2021 extended...
Homeowners insurance may become unaffordable
Daily Star, The (Hammond, LA) Just when you thought the insurance crisis along the Gulf Coast , particularly in. to try and really muck up the problems faced by property owners who are trying to protect the value of their homes. If some members of. Congress. have their way, look...
“This vote was cast before these members ever stepped into this room” – Trial attorneys fail to slow advance of insurance reform bill during special session
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature's latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two. Senate. committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, an effort...
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Victims of Hate Crimes from Being Mistreated by Insurance Companies
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) today signed legislation (S.7658-B/A.8869-B) that protects victims of hate crimes from being mistreated by insurance companies. The new law prohibits insurers from canceling insurance, raising premiums, refusing to issue a policy or refusing to renew a policy solely on the basis that one or more claims have been made for a loss that is a result of a hate crime. This new law will apply to individuals, religious organizations, or nonprofits organized and operated for religious, charitable or educational purposes.
AmeriHealth Caritas Contracts with Baptist Health South Florida to Serve AmeriHealth Caritas NextSM Health Insurance Marketplace® Members in Florida
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that. AmeriHealth Caritas Next Health Insurance Marketplace. members will have access to Baptist Health South Florida’s 12 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities, and physician...
Property insurance legislative special session opens with hundreds of millions of dollars in relief at stake; will trial lawyers take on the chin?
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Insurers and the larger business community would get virtually everything they want under legislation proposed for the Legislature's special session on that topic. Trial attorneys would likely take it on the chin, as lawmakers convene Monday in the Florida Capitol. That includes repeal of...
PCF Insurance Services Acquires TCU Insurance Agency
LEHI, Utah , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired. , an independent insurance agency and a subsidiary of. Teachers Credit Union. (TCU) offering. Michigan. and. Indiana. residents insurance solutions for home, rentals, auto, motorcycle, senior health care, business...
Florida lawmakers convene special session to fix state's property insurance crisis
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The special legislative session to fix the state's property insurance crisis is now underway. So, when will the proposed changes impact homeowners - and how?. Insurance experts say if these changes become law, it'll be the most significant reform...
Shaheen Hosts Panel Discussion with ACA Navigators Encouraging Granite Staters to Enroll in Health Insurance
U.S. Senator (D-NH) hosted a panel discussion with Affordable Care Act (ACA) Navigators to share information with nonprofit leaders around Open Enrollment. Shaheen encouraged the organizations to utilize navigators to help Granite Staters enroll in health care. She discussed her successful push to reduce ACA premiums with service organizations that serve vulnerable populations. The four ACA navigators in.
DNC: DeSantis's First Order of Business? Lining the Pockets of Big Insurance Companies
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) is getting right to work after the midterm elections, calling a special legislative session to reward the big insurance companies that supported his campaign. As Floridians struggle with some of the highest housing and insurance costs in the country, DeSantis is again working to bail out insurance companies while raising rates on homeowners.
Editorial: Legacy of CHIP is more than medical
Pennsylvania's Child Health Insurance Program is now 30 years old. Since 1992, it has been a pathway to healthy lives for children in the Keystone State and a guardrail protecting families. It was a model for the national CHIP program that did the same for kids and parents in other states.
South Florida insurance company files for Chapter 11 protection
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Just as Florida legislators gather in Monday, December 12 , to start a special session to prop up the state's besieged property insurance industry, a. South Florida. -based insurance company has voluntarily filed for petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. FedNat Holding...
Illegal immigrants in Washington eligible for Obamacare, Biden team rules
Washington Times, The (DC) The Biden administration has approved a waiver that will let Washington state extend Obamacare coverage to illegal immigrants. The so-called “innovation waiver” will kick in for 2024, allowing some of the state’s 105,000 uninsured illegal immigrants to shop for insurance on Washington Healthplanfinder. It was approved by.
Special session goal: Prop up failing property insurers, not strapped homeowners [Orlando Sentinel]
— On the same day the Florida Legislature opened its special session to fix the property insurance industry,. announced it had filed for bankruptcy. and planned to dump 56,000 policyholders. The news came on the heels of last week’s announcement by United Property and Casualty that it would be the...
Reps. Cammack, Soto Lead Bipartisan Letter To House & Senate Appropriators Requesting Relief For Specialty Crop Insurance Providers
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) congressional delegation in sending a bipartisan letter to. appropriators, urging them to provide relief for specialty crop insurance providers who are facing steep Administrative and Operating (A&O) costs. In 2011, a cap on the administrative and operating (A&O) expense reimbursement was established to ensure that,...
Oscar Health, Inc. to Limit Additional Growth in Florida in Light of Strong Open Enrollment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that based on strong Open Enrollment performance to date, it will temporarily stop accepting new members in the state of. Florida. , beginning. December 13. at. 12:00...
First Open Enrollment deadline this Thursday for Texans to be eligible for Jan. 1 health coverage
As CDC monitors rise in influenza, RSV and COVID-19, 370,000 additional Texans can qualify for low or. monitors the rise in influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases this winter, open enrollment is a time to protect your health. Now, even more Texans qualify for low-cost and. $0. healthcare plans in 2023...
