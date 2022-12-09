ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York StateWide Senior Action Council (www.nysenior.org) Announces It's Medicare Fraud of the Month for December: Ending Medical Debt for Seniors

ALBANY, N.Y. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council. (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in. today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for December; Ending Medical Debt for Seniors. The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component...
Lindberg Claims Buyer for Carolina Insurance Companies, But Liquidation Has Begun

North Carolina insurance executive and reported billionaire Greg Lindberg, now awaiting a second trial on bribery charges, says he has a buyer for his troubled insurance companies. "It will be reviewed to determine if it meets the requirements of North Carolina law and is in the best interests of policyholders," said DOI Communications Director Jason Tyson.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Homeowners insurance may become unaffordable

Daily Star, The (Hammond, LA) Just when you thought the insurance crisis along the Gulf Coast , particularly in. to try and really muck up the problems faced by property owners who are trying to protect the value of their homes. If some members of. Congress. have their way, look...
LOUISIANA STATE
“This vote was cast before these members ever stepped into this room” – Trial attorneys fail to slow advance of insurance reform bill during special session

Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature's latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two. Senate. committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, an effort...
FLORIDA STATE
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Victims of Hate Crimes from Being Mistreated by Insurance Companies

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) today signed legislation (S.7658-B/A.8869-B) that protects victims of hate crimes from being mistreated by insurance companies. The new law prohibits insurers from canceling insurance, raising premiums, refusing to issue a policy or refusing to renew a policy solely on the basis that one or more claims have been made for a loss that is a result of a hate crime. This new law will apply to individuals, religious organizations, or nonprofits organized and operated for religious, charitable or educational purposes.
AmeriHealth Caritas Contracts with Baptist Health South Florida to Serve AmeriHealth Caritas NextSM Health Insurance Marketplace® Members in Florida

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that. AmeriHealth Caritas Next Health Insurance Marketplace. members will have access to Baptist Health South Florida’s 12 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities, and physician...
FLORIDA STATE
Property insurance legislative special session opens with hundreds of millions of dollars in relief at stake; will trial lawyers take on the chin?

Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Insurers and the larger business community would get virtually everything they want under legislation proposed for the Legislature's special session on that topic. Trial attorneys would likely take it on the chin, as lawmakers convene Monday in the Florida Capitol. That includes repeal of...
FLORIDA STATE
PCF Insurance Services Acquires TCU Insurance Agency

LEHI, Utah , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired. , an independent insurance agency and a subsidiary of. Teachers Credit Union. (TCU) offering. Michigan. and. Indiana. residents insurance solutions for home, rentals, auto, motorcycle, senior health care, business...
LEHI, UT
Shaheen Hosts Panel Discussion with ACA Navigators Encouraging Granite Staters to Enroll in Health Insurance

U.S. Senator (D-NH) hosted a panel discussion with Affordable Care Act (ACA) Navigators to share information with nonprofit leaders around Open Enrollment. Shaheen encouraged the organizations to utilize navigators to help Granite Staters enroll in health care. She discussed her successful push to reduce ACA premiums with service organizations that serve vulnerable populations. The four ACA navigators in.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
DNC: DeSantis's First Order of Business? Lining the Pockets of Big Insurance Companies

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) is getting right to work after the midterm elections, calling a special legislative session to reward the big insurance companies that supported his campaign. As Floridians struggle with some of the highest housing and insurance costs in the country, DeSantis is again working to bail out insurance companies while raising rates on homeowners.
FLORIDA STATE
Editorial: Legacy of CHIP is more than medical

Pennsylvania's Child Health Insurance Program is now 30 years old. Since 1992, it has been a pathway to healthy lives for children in the Keystone State and a guardrail protecting families. It was a model for the national CHIP program that did the same for kids and parents in other states.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reps. Cammack, Soto Lead Bipartisan Letter To House & Senate Appropriators Requesting Relief For Specialty Crop Insurance Providers

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) congressional delegation in sending a bipartisan letter to. appropriators, urging them to provide relief for specialty crop insurance providers who are facing steep Administrative and Operating (A&O) costs. In 2011, a cap on the administrative and operating (A&O) expense reimbursement was established to ensure that,...
FLORIDA STATE
