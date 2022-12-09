ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel named AFCA Coach of the Year

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was named the 2022 American Football Coaches Association’s Region 2 Coach of the Year.

Heupel guided the Vols to a 10-2 (6-2 SEC) regular-season record and a berth in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Tennessee defeated Florida, LSU and Alabama in 2022.

No. 6 Tennessee will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tennessee’s last Orange Bowl appearance took place in 1998, losing to Nebraska, 42-17. The contest between the Vols and Cornhuskers was Peyton Manning’s final game for the Vols.

