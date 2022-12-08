It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Decorating your house in the spirit of the holiday season now comes with so many choices that could offer an affordable upgrade to save money in the long run and prevent fires from older holiday lights. Of course, nothing will lighten anyone’s spirits more than, well, lights. Whether they’re strung along your Christmas tree or illuminating your front porch and walkway, Christmas lights are guaranteed to make even the Grinchiest of Scrooges feel all aglow. It is something so important to me that we keep red and green Christmas storage containers carefully placed to make order out of holiday...

22 MINUTES AGO