Clearwater, FL

Top Stadium Options for a USFL Philadelphia Hub

The USFL reportedly is looking into Northern Conference hubs in Detroit and Philadelphia metro areas, according to Tony Paul or The Detroit News. New Orleans Breakers head coach John DeFilippo mentioned in a now-deleted interview that it was likely that four teams will play in Detroit in 2023. Nothing to this point has been finalized and a hub in Philadelphia remains very much in the cards.
Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman

Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
Two Minors Get Into Knife Fight At Largo Central Park

A minor was stabbed several times at Largo Central Park this Sunday after an argument between two kids. It started as a verbal argument between two minors but then quickly escalated into a physical altercation when one took out a knife and started stabbing the other boy several times. After that he ran away but detectives soon found him.
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
Camp Hill, PA
