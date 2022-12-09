Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Related
This Tampa Bay-area Publix sold 2 winning scratch-offs worth $16M in prizes
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — At Publix, they say "shopping is a pleasure." But shopping at one Publix in Palm Harbor turned out to be much, much more for two Floridians who pressed their luck with the Florida Lottery. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a New Port Richey...
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.
Florida lawyer claims $15 million top prize from Publix scratch-off ticket
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a Florida man claimed the first ever top $15 million prize from one of its scratch-off games.
Despite cooling US housing market, Florida still top spot for Americans looking to move: study
Nearly a quarter of U.S. homebuyers are looking to move, according to a study from Redfin. States in the Sun Belt, such as Florida, are top destinations for the moves.
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
Tampa police find body floating under Davis Islands Bridge
The Tampa Police department announced a death investigation Tuesday that is taking place near the Davis Island Bridge.
usflnewsroom.com
Top Stadium Options for a USFL Philadelphia Hub
The USFL reportedly is looking into Northern Conference hubs in Detroit and Philadelphia metro areas, according to Tony Paul or The Detroit News. New Orleans Breakers head coach John DeFilippo mentioned in a now-deleted interview that it was likely that four teams will play in Detroit in 2023. Nothing to this point has been finalized and a hub in Philadelphia remains very much in the cards.
FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
Ex-owner of Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City is sentenced to 37 months for health care fraud
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Dec. 13—A former owner of the iconic Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City was sentenced this week to 37 months in prison, for his role in a massive Shore-based prescription drug scheme that defrauded more than $50 million from the New Jersey state health benefits system.
wild941.com
Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman
Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
Tarpon Springs man ships himself 18 pounds of meth, gets 10 years in prison
A Tarpon Springs man was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison Monday after trying to mail himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
wild941.com
Two Minors Get Into Knife Fight At Largo Central Park
A minor was stabbed several times at Largo Central Park this Sunday after an argument between two kids. It started as a verbal argument between two minors but then quickly escalated into a physical altercation when one took out a knife and started stabbing the other boy several times. After that he ran away but detectives soon found him.
fox35orlando.com
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
Tampa's Wing Boys opens in the Citrus Park Mall this weekend
The local chicken spot has over 100 sauces to choose from.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
FBI investigating after woman’s body found in trash bag over weekend by fishermen in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman’s body was reportedly found in a trash bag Saturday morning by fishermen near the coast of Egmont Key in Florida. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. The woman’s body was reportedly found wrapped in a canvas bag inside a...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0