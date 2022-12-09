Read full article on original website
Broward New Times
Judge Sets Trial Date for Florida Jan. 6 Rioter #Tweedledumb UPDATED
Update published December 2, 2022 10:35 a.m.: As part of a deal with prosecutors, Mason Courson pleaded guilty on November 30 to assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 insurrection. Courson, who beat an officer with a baton during the riot, faces approximately 5...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis calls for grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccines and possible fraudulent claims
DeSantis wants the grand jury impaneled for at least one year, possibly 18 months. Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the state Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate crimes and wrongdoings the pharmaceutical industry may have committed against the state’s residents regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor...
niceville.com
Alleged massive Florida health care fraud scheme leads to nine arrests
FLORIDA – Nine Florida residents have been arrested for charges related to orchestrating an alleged $37 million health care fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. The nine were arrested last week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being...
Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who helped design the state’s coronavirus website, […]
WESH
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate. But he said it was illegal in Florida to misrepresent the efficacy of a drug.
FedNat insurance holding firm files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) FedNat Holding Co. , a Sunrise -based homeowners insurance company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in. after succumbing to financial pressures generated by severe weather events, industrywide lawsuits and the placement of its property insurance unit into a receivership. The company and several...
Legislature considers ending one-way attorney fees
The state legislature is considering ending one-way attorney fees, which the insurance industry says is one of the biggest cost drivers.
Florida legislators work on property insurance but warn there aren't quick, easy fixes [Miami Herald]
Could Floridians see lower property insurance rates?. insurance regulator, who gave a tepid endorsement on Monday to Republican lawmakers' latest plan to address. insurance crisis, the fourth in as many years. "I think that this will go a long way into mitigating the rate increases," Insurance Commissioner. told a. Senate.
“This vote was cast before these members ever stepped into this room” – Trial attorneys fail to slow advance of insurance reform bill during special session
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature's latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two. Senate. committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, an effort...
cbs12.com
DOJ: Florida man sentenced to over 10 years for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he attempted to ship himself over 18 pounds of meth. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Monday, 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months or conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
niceville.com
Florida legislator facing money laundering and other charges
FLORIDA – A Florida State Representative has been indicted for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USOA, a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35,...
DNC: DeSantis's First Order of Business? Lining the Pockets of Big Insurance Companies
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) is getting right to work after the midterm elections, calling a special legislative session to reward the big insurance companies that supported his campaign. As Floridians struggle with some of the highest housing and insurance costs in the country, DeSantis is again working to bail out insurance companies while raising rates on homeowners.
Property insurance legislative special session opens with hundreds of millions of dollars in relief at stake; will trial lawyers take on the chin?
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Insurers and the larger business community would get virtually everything they want under legislation proposed for the Legislature's special session on that topic. Trial attorneys would likely take it on the chin, as lawmakers convene Monday in the Florida Capitol. That includes repeal of...
Florida lawmakers convene special session to fix state's property insurance crisis
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The special legislative session to fix the state's property insurance crisis is now underway. So, when will the proposed changes impact homeowners - and how?. Insurance experts say if these changes become law, it'll be the most significant reform...
Special session goal: Prop up failing property insurers, not strapped homeowners [Orlando Sentinel]
— On the same day the Florida Legislature opened its special session to fix the property insurance industry,. announced it had filed for bankruptcy. and planned to dump 56,000 policyholders. The news came on the heels of last week’s announcement by United Property and Casualty that it would be the...
This ‘Sneaky’ DeSantis Power Grab Might Be His Cruelest Yet
For months now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been aggressively using his executive power to deny transgender medical care for two of society’s most vulnerable groups—children and the poor. In that, he has been far from alone, as Republicans across the country lean into an ugly backlash against the trans community and the science that supports it.Along the way, DeSantis has been employing a power grab some fear will be adopted by other Republican governors—with disastrous results.As part of DeSantis’ ongoing MAGA crusade against progressives, his administration is simultaneously using different state agencies to cut off what is referred to...
'Cherry picking' costs a Miami woman, man and their Brickell business $5.7 million
The directors of a Brickell-based Miami financial services business and the on-the-record beneficiaries of their shenanigans are in the process of paying. charges of "cherry picking." In addition,. UCB Financial Advisors. president. , 50, is suspended from the financial services industry for a year while director. , 59, is banned...
AmeriHealth Caritas Contracts with Baptist Health South Florida to Serve AmeriHealth Caritas NextSM Health Insurance Marketplace® Members in Florida
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that. AmeriHealth Caritas Next Health Insurance Marketplace. members will have access to Baptist Health South Florida’s 12 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities, and physician...
Homeowners insurance may become unaffordable
Daily Star, The (Hammond, LA) Just when you thought the insurance crisis along the Gulf Coast , particularly in. to try and really muck up the problems faced by property owners who are trying to protect the value of their homes. If some members of. Congress. have their way, look...
Florida to Face Concerning Layoffs in 2023
Floridians must prepare for the changes in the job market in 2023. According to the latest polling of more than 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe, about 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already planned layoffs for the upcoming year.
