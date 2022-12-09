Read full article on original website
Walz aims to increase promotion of Minnesota
Following examples from states like Michigan and Nebraska, Minnesota governor Tim Walz wants the Minnesota Legislature to invest in advertising that could attract people to the state. FOX 9’s Theo Keith explains.
CrimeWatchMpls owner sues conservative think tank over embedded tweets
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The owner of a crime-tracking Twitter account in Minneapolis is accusing a conservative think tank of copyright infringement in a federal lawsuit for embedding her tweets. Shelley Leeson, who runs the @CrimeWatchMpls Twitter account, is accusing the American Experiment of infringement for embedding CrimeWatchMpls posts on...
Mpls, St. Paul ‘side hustle’ economy, availability ranked according to new study
(FOX 9) - The gig economy, or side hustles, have become more prevalent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a new study sought to find which cities provide the most ideal environments for them. The study, conducted by LLC.org, analyzed key factors across 170 cities and created a...
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time. Plainclothes officers made an unrelated stop of three University...
Inflation cools in Twin Cities to 5.3%, best since spring 2021
(FOX 9) - Inflation is fading faster in the Twin Cities than across the rest of the U.S., allowing Minnesotans to get some relief from surging prices that have dominated the past year. Prices rose in November at 5.3% over the year in the Twin Cities, down from a peak...
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
Metro Transit police identify 2 young men killed in St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two young men were killed Monday evening after a shooting downtown St. Paul, Metro Transit police report. A spokesperson for Metro Transit says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. inside a building leading to the skyway near 5th Street Easy and Cedar Street. The building is connected to the Green Line's Central Station.
Stearns County police chase leads to stolen construction vehicle
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A complaint about a possibly intoxicated driver led to a police chase with a man who authorities say stole a construction vehicle before crashing it in Stearns County. According to authorities, at approximately 10:51 a.m. Monday, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center...
Kia and Hyundai thefts: At least 9 federal lawsuits have been filed in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis’ new police chief is warning the public the thefts of Kias and Hyundais have increased tenfold in his city, and the thieves are often children. The Minneapolis Police Department is the latest department to warn of a TikTok challenge showing young people how to...
First-ever New Year’s ‘bobber drop’ to resemble Times Square ball at Midway Saloon
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - For many a New Year’s Eve Bucket List celebration is seeing the historic "ball drop" at Times Square in New York City. But for those in St. Paul looking to ring in 2023, the Midway Saloon has announced what it hopes will be the next best thing.
Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt in Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 41-year-old St. Paul man was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Interstate 35W at a high rate of speed when he lost control and rolled from the interstate onto Johnson Street.
MNDOT crews monitoring wintry mix
Much of Minnesota faces a winter mix of wind, snow and sleet, making roadways slick. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is monitoring the incoming storms, and acting accordingly.
St. Cloud hockey community mourns player killed in SUV crash after game
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud teen and youth hockey star was killed Saturday night in a rollover crash. The St. Cloud Sheriff's Office reports 17-year-old Charlie Boike died after a single-vehicle wreck in St. Augusta, about five miles south of St. Cloud. Crews responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the crash on 23rd Avenue south of Majestic Drive.
Spectacular wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains
BIG HORN, Wyoming - Some spectacular cloud formations in Wyoming were so inviting you could almost surf them. In Big Horn earlier this month, Rachel Gordon captured photos of the breaking ocean waves known as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. The rare phenomenon results from air moving in the same direction at two...
It's December, so why isn't our storm all snow?
(FOX 9) - A 2-phase storm system is rolling across the central U.S. this week, with phase 1 occurring on Tuesday and Wednesday. The second phase is expected Thursday and Friday. This first phase includes a LOT of moisture and some relative warmth as much of the state will have more than 1 type of precipitation during this time period. This is because we will have a HUGE influx of relatively warm air and plenty moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico.
Pet tips: Best and worst toys for your dog
Dr. Eric Ruhland of St. Paul Pet Hospital joined FOX 9 Good Day to discuss the best and worst toys for your dog. From tennis balls and rope toys to stuffed toys with squeakers, Dr. Eric has what's best for your pooch.
Minnesota weather: Wintry mess Tuesday, snow possible later this week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are a few rounds of wintry weather possible this week, which could cause problems on area roadways. Monday will be quiet and cloudy, with a high of 34 degrees and increasing breezes. Monday night will see steady temperatures in the low 30s. Any precipitation will...
Slushy conditions remain around Twin Cities Tuesday evening, but 1975 fans remain undeterred
Slushy conditions remain around the Twin Cities, but the snow has held off as temperature have remained slightly above freezing. But regardless of the weather, fans of the band the 1975 have begun to camp outside the Armory in Minneapolis ahead of the show Wednesday night.
