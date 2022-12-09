ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walz aims to increase promotion of Minnesota

Following examples from states like Michigan and Nebraska, Minnesota governor Tim Walz wants the Minnesota Legislature to invest in advertising that could attract people to the state. FOX 9’s Theo Keith explains.
CrimeWatchMpls owner sues conservative think tank over embedded tweets

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The owner of a crime-tracking Twitter account in Minneapolis is accusing a conservative think tank of copyright infringement in a federal lawsuit for embedding her tweets. Shelley Leeson, who runs the @CrimeWatchMpls Twitter account, is accusing the American Experiment of infringement for embedding CrimeWatchMpls posts on...
Metro Transit police identify 2 young men killed in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two young men were killed Monday evening after a shooting downtown St. Paul, Metro Transit police report. A spokesperson for Metro Transit says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. inside a building leading to the skyway near 5th Street Easy and Cedar Street. The building is connected to the Green Line's Central Station.
Stearns County police chase leads to stolen construction vehicle

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A complaint about a possibly intoxicated driver led to a police chase with a man who authorities say stole a construction vehicle before crashing it in Stearns County. According to authorities, at approximately 10:51 a.m. Monday, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center...
Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt in Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 41-year-old St. Paul man was killed and three others were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Interstate 35W at a high rate of speed when he lost control and rolled from the interstate onto Johnson Street.
MNDOT crews monitoring wintry mix

Much of Minnesota faces a winter mix of wind, snow and sleet, making roadways slick. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is monitoring the incoming storms, and acting accordingly.
St. Cloud hockey community mourns player killed in SUV crash after game

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud teen and youth hockey star was killed Saturday night in a rollover crash. The St. Cloud Sheriff's Office reports 17-year-old Charlie Boike died after a single-vehicle wreck in St. Augusta, about five miles south of St. Cloud. Crews responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the crash on 23rd Avenue south of Majestic Drive.
Spectacular wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains

BIG HORN, Wyoming - Some spectacular cloud formations in Wyoming were so inviting you could almost surf them. In Big Horn earlier this month, Rachel Gordon captured photos of the breaking ocean waves known as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. The rare phenomenon results from air moving in the same direction at two...
It's December, so why isn't our storm all snow?

(FOX 9) - A 2-phase storm system is rolling across the central U.S. this week, with phase 1 occurring on Tuesday and Wednesday. The second phase is expected Thursday and Friday. This first phase includes a LOT of moisture and some relative warmth as much of the state will have more than 1 type of precipitation during this time period. This is because we will have a HUGE influx of relatively warm air and plenty moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico.
Pet tips: Best and worst toys for your dog

Dr. Eric Ruhland of St. Paul Pet Hospital joined FOX 9 Good Day to discuss the best and worst toys for your dog. From tennis balls and rope toys to stuffed toys with squeakers, Dr. Eric has what's best for your pooch.

