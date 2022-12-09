Read full article on original website
Analysis: Runnin’ Utes tune up for rivalry game at BYU Saturday with a 91-70 thumping of UTSA Roadrunners
Utah basketball: Red-hot Utes wallop UTSA, turn attention to Saturday’s showdown at rival BYU.
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
One-armed US college basketball player scores first points
A US college basketball player who lost one of his arms during an accident in childhood has caused a sensation after he scored his first points for his university last weekend. Hansel Emmanuel, 19, was six years old and growing up in the Dominican Republic when a pile of cinderblocks...
Gamecocks confirm hiring of new offensive coordinator
COLUMBIA, S.C. (December 13, 2022) — University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has named Dowell Loggains as the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, it was announced today. Loggains, 42, has spent the past two seasons as the tight ends coach the University of Arkansas as part of Sam Pittman’s staff. Equipped with a […]
Beasley, Jazz cool off Williamson, Pelicans 121-100
Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Utah Jazz cooled off Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 121-100
