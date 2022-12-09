ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks confirm hiring of new offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (December 13, 2022) — University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has named Dowell Loggains as the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, it was announced today. Loggains, 42, has spent the past two seasons as the tight ends coach the University of Arkansas as part of Sam Pittman’s staff. Equipped with a […]
COLUMBIA, SC

