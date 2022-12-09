ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Having fun, getting better: another bright winter for powerhouse Phillipsburg wrestlers

Coach: Brad Gentzle (2nd year, 16-1) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 16-1, 4-0 Skyland Raritan Division; NJSIAA Group 5 champions. District 10 champions. Returning wrestlers: Jr. Dawson McWilliams (114), So. Gavin Hawk (121), So. Luke Geleta (139), Jr. Patrick Day (144), Jr. John Roth (150), Jr. Liam Packer (157-165), Sr. Hunter Cleaver (175), Sr. Connor Hille (175), Jr. Caleb Rivera (189), Sr. Logan Kries (215), Jr. John Wargo (285)
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Young Voorhees wrestlers continue to show improvement

Coach: Ricky Kurtz (3rd year as head coach, 19-17; 14th year overall) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 15-8, 1-3 Skyland Valley Division. Returning wrestlers: So. Logan Bush (113), Sr. Matthew Levy (113-120), Jr. Degan Davis (126), Jr. Travis Cryan (144), Jr. Logan Wiecoreck (150), Jr. Brandon Kurzeja (157), Jr. Trevor Zabroski (165), Jr. Tyler Kinney (175-190), Sr. Luke Hufford (175-190), Sr. Jack Mosier (215), Jr. Cameron Baumann (285)
GLEN GARDNER, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Hackettstown wrestlers have solid base to build on

Coach: James Berringer (2nd year, 9-14) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 9-14, 4-0 NJAC Colonial Division, champions. Returning wrestlers: So. Alex Maslowski (106), So. Liam Taylor (106-113), Jr. Aiden Scheeringa (113-120), Sr. Zach Smith (126-132), Sr. Chris Dwyer (126-132), Jr. Nicholas Balella (132-138), Jr. Paul St. Genis (144-150), Sr. Matt Francis (150), Sr. Shawn Pawlowski (157), Jr. Liam Burke (175), So. Zach Calhoun (175-190), Sr. Evan Yanoff (190-215), Sr. Joebarry Joseph (215-285),
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL analysts are all-in on Eagles: ‘The best team in football’

That’s what NBC Sports NFL analysts think about the Philadelphia Eagles, who improved to 12-1 and clinched a playoff spot with Sunday’s 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Hall of Famer Tony Dungy: “What I like about them is they’re doing it in all areas. They’re scoring points, they’re moving the ball, but that defense is applying pressure, getting sacks, getting takeaways. They played a complete game, and they might be the best team in football.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ 3 TDs; Brandon Graham’s 3 sacks highlight 48-22 drubbing of Giants | Observations

When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts left MetLife Stadium Nov. 28, 2021, he had just had one of the worst performances of his young career, having thrown three interceptions in the 13-7 loss to the Giants. Figuratively and literally adding insult to injury, Hurts limped away with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the next game against the Jets.
WASHINGTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles inactives: Top 3 cornerbacks available to play; Defensive end among those sitting

The Eagles will officially have their top three cornerbacks available Sunday when they take on their division foe. Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox is officially back for Sunday’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Maddox was taken off injured reserve Saturday after practicing for three straight days when his 21-day practice window was opened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Why Eagles’ James Bradberry was glad Darius Slay mentioned him in speech night before blowout win over Giants

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay stood up in front of the team during a Saturday night meeting inside a hotel in Jersey City. Being one of the team captains, Slay was tasked with giving a speech the night before the team was going to play the Giants at MetLife Stadium, looking to give his teammates a spark before their game against their NFC East rivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mediafeed.org

Lehigh University will cost you this much

Lehigh University, located in Pennsylvania, is known for being a well-respected private research facility with a low student-to-faculty ratio. Lehigh tuition is higher than most private four-year universities, at $57,470 per year (2021-22). The national average for tuition is $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22 Financial Aid. More than half...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy