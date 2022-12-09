Read full article on original website
Athletic Emmaus boys basketball swarms Whitehall, hands Zephyrs 1st defeat
The Emmaus High School boys basketball team’s starting lineup doesn’t boast the most height in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. The Green Hornets, however, don’t let that affect their defense, which used a swarming effort to hand Whitehall its first defeat on Tuesday night. Emmaus, ranked No. 2...
Having fun, getting better: another bright winter for powerhouse Phillipsburg wrestlers
Coach: Brad Gentzle (2nd year, 16-1) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 16-1, 4-0 Skyland Raritan Division; NJSIAA Group 5 champions. District 10 champions. Returning wrestlers: Jr. Dawson McWilliams (114), So. Gavin Hawk (121), So. Luke Geleta (139), Jr. Patrick Day (144), Jr. John Roth (150), Jr. Liam Packer (157-165), Sr. Hunter Cleaver (175), Sr. Connor Hille (175), Jr. Caleb Rivera (189), Sr. Logan Kries (215), Jr. John Wargo (285)
Young Voorhees wrestlers continue to show improvement
Coach: Ricky Kurtz (3rd year as head coach, 19-17; 14th year overall) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 15-8, 1-3 Skyland Valley Division. Returning wrestlers: So. Logan Bush (113), Sr. Matthew Levy (113-120), Jr. Degan Davis (126), Jr. Travis Cryan (144), Jr. Logan Wiecoreck (150), Jr. Brandon Kurzeja (157), Jr. Trevor Zabroski (165), Jr. Tyler Kinney (175-190), Sr. Luke Hufford (175-190), Sr. Jack Mosier (215), Jr. Cameron Baumann (285)
Hackettstown wrestlers have solid base to build on
Coach: James Berringer (2nd year, 9-14) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 9-14, 4-0 NJAC Colonial Division, champions. Returning wrestlers: So. Alex Maslowski (106), So. Liam Taylor (106-113), Jr. Aiden Scheeringa (113-120), Sr. Zach Smith (126-132), Sr. Chris Dwyer (126-132), Jr. Nicholas Balella (132-138), Jr. Paul St. Genis (144-150), Sr. Matt Francis (150), Sr. Shawn Pawlowski (157), Jr. Liam Burke (175), So. Zach Calhoun (175-190), Sr. Evan Yanoff (190-215), Sr. Joebarry Joseph (215-285),
Super 7: These girls basketball players are hoping to shine this season
The girls basketball season has started in the Lehigh Valley. Before things really heat up on the court, let’s take a look at some of the top players to watch this winter. Scroll below for a list of seven players who could make a big impact for their teams.
Curt Simmons, Lehigh Valley native and former Phillies Whiz Kid, dead at 93
Lehigh Valley native Curtis “Curt” Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies Whiz Kids team, has died. He was 93. His death on Tuesday at his Ambler, Pennsylvania home was confirmed by the Phillies, who did not specify a cause.
Here are 4 punter options for Eagles if Arryn Siposs is sidelined by injury
With Arryn Siposs injured on a freak play during Sunday’s win over the Giants, the playoff-bound Eagles might be in the market for a punter — short-term, if Siposs can return, or long-term, if he’s done for the season and postseason. Punting from his end zone, Siposs...
Are Giants ready for an unstoppable Eagles’ offense?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was on the field for 73 snaps in last Sunday’s blowout of the Tennessee Titans, watching receivers made catch after catch as quarterback Jalen Hurts picked apart the secondary for 386 passing yards while the offense rolled up 453 yards in total.
Hold everything! Eagles have a reason to be worried after easy win over Giants
Admit it: You’ve been worried that shaky special teams could be what derails the Eagles in their quest for another Super Bowl championship. And for the first 12 weeks of the season, you were right to be worried. Shoddy tackling and poor lane discipline by coverage teams sparked a sense of dread with each kick or punt.
Why Eagles had to add this punter after Arryn Siposs’ injury against the Giants
The punter is the one player on the team that no one wants to see on the field unless it is to hold for a game-winning field goal or a point-after try after an offense has scored a touchdown. However, when you do not have a punter, things become a lot more noticeable, and teams begin to appreciate them a little more.
NFL rumors: Eagles bring back former defensive starter | What role could he play in his return?
Within the last three weeks, the Eagles have seen their depth at safety start to whittle away because of injuries. Having only Marcus Epps and K’Von Wallace as the only two healthy safeties on the 53-man roster, the Eagles went out and brought back a player who started for them last season.
NFL analysts are all-in on Eagles: ‘The best team in football’
That’s what NBC Sports NFL analysts think about the Philadelphia Eagles, who improved to 12-1 and clinched a playoff spot with Sunday’s 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Hall of Famer Tony Dungy: “What I like about them is they’re doing it in all areas. They’re scoring points, they’re moving the ball, but that defense is applying pressure, getting sacks, getting takeaways. They played a complete game, and they might be the best team in football.”
Eagles are playoff bound, Giants in trouble (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles maintained their spot atop the NFL standings with Sunday’s 48-22 beatdown of the New York Giants. With the win, the Eagles (12-1) became the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot. However the Giants (7-5-1) slid into the No. 7 seed in the NFC...
These Eagles will get their first taste of NFL playoffs: ‘It’s a dream come true!’
Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick set the tone early in Sunday’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. On the fifth play from scrimmage, he looped around right tackle Evan Neal, wrapped his arms around quarterback Daniel Jones and took him to the ground for his 10th sack of the season — one of seven sacks the dominant Eagles collected.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ 3 TDs; Brandon Graham’s 3 sacks highlight 48-22 drubbing of Giants | Observations
When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts left MetLife Stadium Nov. 28, 2021, he had just had one of the worst performances of his young career, having thrown three interceptions in the 13-7 loss to the Giants. Figuratively and literally adding insult to injury, Hurts limped away with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the next game against the Jets.
Eagles inactives: Top 3 cornerbacks available to play; Defensive end among those sitting
The Eagles will officially have their top three cornerbacks available Sunday when they take on their division foe. Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox is officially back for Sunday’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Maddox was taken off injured reserve Saturday after practicing for three straight days when his 21-day practice window was opened.
Why Eagles’ James Bradberry was glad Darius Slay mentioned him in speech night before blowout win over Giants
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay stood up in front of the team during a Saturday night meeting inside a hotel in Jersey City. Being one of the team captains, Slay was tasked with giving a speech the night before the team was going to play the Giants at MetLife Stadium, looking to give his teammates a spark before their game against their NFC East rivals.
Ex-Eagles GM: Jalen Hurts isn’t MVP but will get paid | Contract projection
Jalen Hurts can look forward to a payday. The young Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has impressed this season while leading his team to 12-1. Former Eagles president Joe Banner shared his prediction for Hurts’ near future, via The 33rd Team:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Although I...
ESPN talking heads split on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts vs. Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes for NFL MVP
MVP conversations continue, and everyone seems to have a different opinion on who should receive the award. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith picks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Via First Take:. “Obviously Jalen Hurts is right there in the conversation and...
Lehigh University will cost you this much
Lehigh University, located in Pennsylvania, is known for being a well-respected private research facility with a low student-to-faculty ratio. Lehigh tuition is higher than most private four-year universities, at $57,470 per year (2021-22). The national average for tuition is $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22 Financial Aid. More than half...
