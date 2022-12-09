ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Christmas shopping: UK buyers urged to order early amid delivery disruption

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iAae_0jcxXxLB00
Some companies have decided on earlier cutoff dates for standard delivery options.

Online shoppers are being urged to complete their Christmas orders early this year as big retailers have brought their deadlines for deliveries forward.

Currys, Superdry and the White Company are among the firms experiencing delivery delays, or have announced earlier cutoff dates for orders to arrive in time for Christmas.

Many retailers are concerned about the potential for disruption and delays over the festive period because of Royal Mail strikes and a shortage of seasonal workers.

David Jinks, the head of consumer research at ParcelHero, says: “The clock is certainly clicking down for final online order dates in time for Christmas. That’s not being helped by strikes and a shortage of seasonal workers, such as warehouse operatives and delivery drivers, post-Brexit.”

Royal Mail workers are set to take industrial action on Sunday, as well as on 14, 15, 23 and 24 December. The postal service has told customers to post parcels and letters earlier than usual to ensure delivery before Christmas.

In many cases shoppers will have to place orders earlier than usual, particularly if they want to use standard delivery options.

Superdry has apologised for delays and warned that standard deliveries were taking up to 14 days to arrive, compared with the usual two to five. Parcels delivered via Evri (formerly Hermes) are taking up to 10 days.

At the time of writing, Currys’ last order date for standard delivery of “small items” was 18 December, although it was not clear whether that has changed this year. Its website featured a warning that it was “currently experiencing delivery delays in some areas”.

It emerged last Sunday that the electrical goods retailer has dropped Royal Mail as its delivery provider “for now” to avoid being further disrupted by the strikes.

The White Company, a clothing and homeware retailer, confirmed it had moved its standard delivery deadline. Christmas orders can be placed until midnight on 19 December, according to its website. The final date for orders sent with next-day delivery, costing £7.95, is midday on 22 December.

Courier firms are also facing delays because of an increase in demand and a shortage of workers.

Evri has apologised for delays, saying: “Like everyone in the sector, we are experiencing higher than normal volumes driven, in part, by the Royal Mail strikes, as well as final-mile staffing shortages in some local areas.”

Jinks says other retailers are likely to change their Christmas order deadlines: “Our strong advice is: don’t leave your online orders until the last minute. Delays are escalating. If you are trying to take advantage of last-minute bargains, they are likely to get even better in the new year as retailers scramble to get rid of old stock. If you are just putting your online shopping off, don’t dither.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why some Black women won’t or can’t quit hair relaxers – even as the dangers become clearer

Jeanet Stephenson stacks two boxes of hair relaxer on her bathroom sink. She shakes out her long hair before leaning down to reveal wavy roots at her middle part to the camera – straightening this patch of her hair is the purpose of her TikTok video Come Get a Relaxer With Me, Pt 2. A remix of SZA plays in the background as she slicks her hair down with the white chemical concoction from one of the boxes. By the end of the demo clip she is smiling into the camera, glossy-lipped, with an air of satisfaction and shiny, straight, blown-out tresses falling past her shoulders.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Guardian

How inflation stole Christmas in UK: in five charts

It is supposed to be the season for indulgence, giving and goodwill. But for many, Christmas is marked by financial stress as they strive to meet the associated costs. This year, the war in Ukraine, rising energy costs and supply chain issues have pushed prices of food, gifts and travel up sharply. Close to half (46%) of UK consumers say they plan to cut back this festive season due to rising costs, according to research released by Which?
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
PYMNTS

Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger

Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
R.A. Heim

Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
The Independent

Cost of Christmas dinner up 9.3% despite grocery price inflation finally dipping

The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by almost 10% on last year to £31 despite grocery price inflation dipping for the first time in 21 months.Groceries are still 14.6% more expensive than they were a year ago but this is down from last month’s 14.7% in a sign that the pace of inflation is easing slightly, according to Kantar.Despite the hint of Christmas relief, shoppers will have to spend an extra £60 in December to buy the same items as last year while the cost of a Christmas dinner for four is up 9.3% to...
PYMNTS

Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November

Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
signsofthetimes.com

Surveillance and Strobe Lights: Walmart, Target and Other Major Retailers Level Up Their Loss Prevention

Mass merchants and major retail chains are reaching deeper into their bag of tricks this year to prevent holiday shoplifting. Retailers including Target and Barnes & Noble are locking up items behind plexiglass or using steel cables to tie merchandise to store shelves, Reuters reports, while others are installing cameras and hiring more security personnel.
The Guardian

The Guardian

532K+
Followers
121K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy