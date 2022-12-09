Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Musk, the Anti-Censorship Crusader, Allegedly Shadowbanned an Account Tracking His Private Jet
The owner of a Twitter account that’s spent the past two years tracking billionaire Elon Musk’s flight location says his account is being “shadow banned.” That accusation comes despite recent public assurances from Musk that he wasn’t taking action against the account. The account’s owner,...
Gizmodo
Meta Shares Tool to Detect Terrorist Content Online
Meta is introducing a new counter-terrorism tool. The news comes as the company will become chair of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT)’s Operating Board next month. The GIFCT was founded by Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube in 2017 and has since become a non-governmental organization (NGO) to tackle terrorism and violent extremism content online.
Gizmodo
Amazon's Latest Update Enables Gestures on the Echo Show
Amazon would like to help you use your Echo Show without talking. The company is rolling out an update this week that it hopes will “make interacting with Alexa more natural.”. First up is a new gesture that lets you raise your hand to stop a timer. The feature...
Gizmodo
ChatGPT Is Too Popular for Its Own Good
ChatGPT, a new AI-fueled chatbot, might be a little too popular for its own good. So many people have been flocking to it lately that it’s caused the chatbot to crash several times over the past week. OpenAI, the company behind the bot, has asked users to “hang tight” as it “scales up” systems and figures out how to deal with the influx of new users.
Gizmodo
The ‘Military Metaverse’ Calls It Quits
The UK-based tech company ironically called “Improbable” officially decided to shutter the company working on its strange, opaque “military metaverse.” It’s another blow to the folks who once talked up the promise of shared virtual worlds technology, especially because somebody thought a solid use case for a metaverse was supporting the military industrial complex.
Comments / 0