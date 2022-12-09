ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Play one of 2022’s biggest games for free on Android and iOS now

By Andy Sansom
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUbk3_0jcxV8Cp00

After topping the Steam charts as recently as October, developer Poncle has unleashed Vampire Survivors onto iOS and Android for free. Unveiled at the Game Awards , be warned, once this unashamedly retro bullet-hell roguelike sinks its fangs into you, it’s hard to stop playing.

At only $5, Vampire Survivors was a surprise Steam success for London-based indie Poncle, but gamers were enamored with its satisfying action loop perfect for bite-size (sorry) play sessions. The iOS and Android release is a completely free but still provides a fully-fledged version, crucially it also has the option to play in portrait or landscape; I would recommend the latter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eE8h_0jcxV8Cp00

(Image credit: Future)

The game sees players control one of a myriad of heroes as they fight off endless waves of demons, monsters, and other nasties. Combat is simple with your character automatically attacking and all the player has to worry about is movement.

So what’s the fuss about? Well, the beauty of the game comes in the roguelike elements, with players presented with a choice of game-changing items every couple of minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0ys9_0jcxV8Cp00

(Image credit: Future)

Each run sees players start with nothing but their character's basic weapon (each unlockable hero has a unique fighting style) and power-ups accrued by repeat playthroughs. But things soon escalate to screen-filling spells and daggers flying everywhere. Basically, it’s a great way to spend 10 minutes on the bus. There’s also a free browser version, but for mobile users, the app is the way to go.

Unlike so many mobile games, Vampire Survivors features no microtransactions. There is an option to watch an advert upon death to revive, but it is hardly intrusive.

Poncle is releasing a DLC expansion titled Legacy Of Moonspell for the Steam version on December 15, and hopefully it will come to the mobile version too. For now, I thoroughly recommend you give Vampire Survivors a go on your smartphone.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games

The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Engadget

Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players

Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
SVG

The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat

The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
The Verge

Dwarf Fortress is no longer PC’s most inscrutable game

When Tarn and Zach Adams, the two creators of Dwarf Fortress, were children, their father worked in sewage management just east of Sacramento in the 1970s and ‘80s. Specifically, Tarn explains over Zoom, their dad was the guy who “introduced computers to sewage treatment plants,” helping digitize the measurement of things like “flows, digesters, bacteria,” and grossest of all, “activated sludge.”
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022

Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
The Verge

Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol

The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
TechSpot

PlayStation 4 emulator can now run dozens of games

Why it matters: PlayStation 4 emulation is still in relative infancy and will likely prove a herculean task for developers, but early signs of progress have emerged. Most PS4 emulators currently struggle to boot games with any graphics, but FpPS4 is making headway on actually playing them. The developer of...
Polygon

Vampire Survivors’ first DLC expansion launches next week

Vampire Survivors, the early-access surprise hit that just made a full launch on PC and Xbox, gets its first downloadable content expansion on Dec. 15. Titled Legacy of the Moonspell, it delivers more characters, weapons, “and one HUGE stage,” the developer said in a statement. It might even add vampires to the game.
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It

Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Polygon

Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes

It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
game-news24.com

Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable

Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
IGN

Vampire Survivors Announced for iOS and Android

The popular roguelite, Vampire Survivors, is available on iOS and Android. The full game is available for download now, for free. As announced during The Game Awards, the bullet hell hit Vampire Survivors is now playable on iOS and Android joining its counterparts on Xbox and Steam, where it is currently one of the most popular games on the Steam Deck.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 system update adds feature fans have wanted since launch

Today, the PlayStation 5 is lining up with its predecessor with the arrival of PlayStation Tournaments, a feature that lets players across PS4 and PS5 engage with competitive games for prizes like cash, new consoles, and DualSense Edge wireless controllers. Not only does this open up new opportunities for play,...
ComicBook

PS5 Game Returnal Finally Revealed for PC

During the pre-show for The Game Awards, PlayStation and developer Housemarque finally confirmed the long-awaited arrival of Returnal on the PC platform. The PlayStation 5 game that released in April 2021 has been one that's shown up time and time again in leaks and rumors supposedly pointing to a PC release for the game, though Sony hadn't officially said anything about it up until this point. A release date for the PC version of Returnal was unfortunately not announced, however, but given how many times it's been spotted on Steam, it shouldn't be long now before we get more info about the PC port.
brytfmonline.com

Forspoken demo available now for PlayStation 5

Console owners can now experience Square Enix’s new magical world in practice. During The Game Awards 2022, Square Enix has confirmed the release of Forspoken’s first playable demo🇧🇷 Already available for free on PSN, it lets you check out the new action-adventure RPG created by the same team responsible for Final Fantasy XV.
Engadget

'Vampire Survivors' got a surprise (and free) iOS and Android release

Although it only snagged a single nomination at The Game Awards, Vampire Survivors is a true game of the year contender. It arrived on Steam in early access a year ago and it recently landed on Xbox. Now, you'll no longer need a Steam Deck or Xbox Cloud Gaming access to play it anywhere or at any time.
ComicBook

Official Elden Ring Strategy Guide Vol 1 Is Back on Amazon

FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It's also fresh off a Game of the Year award at the Game Awards last night. At some point early on, you probably wished that you had an official strategy guide to help you figure things out. Turns out that you'll actually need two guides to cover the entirety of Elden Ring as it currently exists.
IGN

The Best Console Exclusive of 2022: Nominees

In an ideal world anyone could play any game, regardless of what they're playing on. But if you want to play this shortlist of absolute bangers, you have to do it on console. From maniacal rabbids to renegade gods, robot animals, medieval murderers and a pink thing, these are the Best Console Exclusive Games in 2022.
TechRadar

Ken Levine's Judas trailer just dropped and it's looking like the best of BioShock

A new game by the team behind BioShock, entitled Judas, has been announced at The Game Awards with a trailer that shows off some of project lead Ken Levine's masterful worldbuilding and some familiar elements to long-time fans. It's the first game in development from Ghost Story Games, which was...
TechRadar

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gameplay reveal trailer is bloody as hell

At long last, we've finally got a proper look at Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 with an uncompromising gameplay reveal trailer worthy of the Emperor himself. What immediately stands out about Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is just how visceral the title uses the technological advancements between console generations. That's because the first game initially dropped over a decade ago, so the violence is truly splendid here.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy