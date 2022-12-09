The owner and founder of Culpeper business Windstar Technologies has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening Dec. 15. David Groot, who heads up the local IT services company serving small business owners in Culpeper and through Virginia, will speak at this free online event for Virginia businesses. It will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable and protected utilizing technology.

CULPEPER, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO