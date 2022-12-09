Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
InFive: Freedom wins state title, Candland resigns and snow in the forecast?
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall. 4. Candland resigns. Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday.
Inside Nova
Thursday may be the season’s first 'snow' day
Road crews are already putting down brine lines with the National Weather Service forecasting icy conditions Thursday morning along and west of Interstate 95. The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to “be alert for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain” impacting roads late Wednesday through Thursday morning.
Inside Nova
Regional home sales crater as temperatures cool
Even a drop in mortgage-interest rates during the month was not enough to entice prospective home-buyers back in to the Washington region’s real-estate market, as sales for the month took a huge tumble even as home prices continued to hold steady. There were 3,671 closed sales across the region...
Inside Nova
Virginia delegate dies after battling cancer
(The Center Square) – Republican Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell, who previously served as a Virginia State Trooper for more than two decades and in the House of Delegates since 2019, has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. He was 68.
Inside Nova
Windstar Technologies to speak at small business event
The owner and founder of Culpeper business Windstar Technologies has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening Dec. 15. David Groot, who heads up the local IT services company serving small business owners in Culpeper and through Virginia, will speak at this free online event for Virginia businesses. It will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable and protected utilizing technology.
Inside Nova
Youngkin sets date for Virginia special election
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a special election following the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, will be Feb. 21. The election will fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which was held by McEachin from 2017 until his death Nov. 28. McEachin died from complications of colorectal cancer less than three weeks after winning re-election, as previously reported by The Center Square. McEachin’s funeral was in Richmond last week.
Inside Nova
Virginia is the #10 state with the most school counselors
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Virginia using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Fire displaces seven in Yorkshire
A Tuesday afternoon fire displaced seven adults and left heavy damage to their home in the Yorkshire area outside Manassas. Fire crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of Leland Road at 12:30 p.m. and arrived to find flames showing from the rear of a two-story single-family home. "Fire attack...
