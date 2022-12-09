ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state. The Michigan governor’s office says Senate Bill 362 will create new housing districts and offer tax exemptions on rehabilitation projects, sponsored by Sen. Winnie Brinks (D–Grand Rapids).
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan seeing massive increase in marijuana poisonings with young kids

(WXYZ) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and cannabis use is up. But, marijuana poisonings are also up, not just in Michigan, but nationwide. The National Poison Data System tracked a 245% rise in pediatric abuse and misuse of cannabis from 2000 to 2020, with the biggest increase happening from 2017-2020 when cannabis legalization really started to grow.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Whitmer, MEDC announce deal creating/retaining 1,800+ jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Tuesday a number of projects have been approved that will create or retain 1,846 jobs in the state. The deal, approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund, is expected to produce $1.2 billion in investments. “Today’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan adds 13,043 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 181 deaths

The State of Michigan added 13,043 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,863 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Pittsfield Township residents oppose runway expansion proposal at Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The longstanding debate over Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport’s proposed 700-foot runway expansion is back on the table. The Pittsfield Charter Township facility has two runways. The turf one is 2,750 feet long and 110 feet wide. While the paved runway is 3,505 feet long and 75 feet wide. And that is the runway that airport officials have been pushing for expansion since 2009.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, heads to national competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamie Junior won a crown and a competition on Sunday— but for her, it's so much more. After a competition held at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, Jamie was crowned the new Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2023, which mean she'll go on to compete or the national title of Ms. Wheelchair America.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mom of Pan Am Flight 103 victim from Michigan speaks out as accused bombmaker is charged

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “She loved helping other people and she wanted to be of service,” said Lelia Smith, mom of LaWanda Thomas. Smith spoke to 7 Action News on the phone about two lives lost when a terrorist bomb blew Pan Am Flight 103 out of the sky over the Scottish town of Lockerbie as it flew from London, bound for New York and then Detroit.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Average gas prices in metro Detroit nearing drop below $3 per gallon

Gas prices have dropped another 19 cents in metro Detroit to an average of $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan. The agency reports that those prices are 19 cents less than last week and also about 19 cents lower than this time last year. In Michigan, prices dropped about...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mayor Duggan unveils changes to Detroit's towing system and policies

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit unveiled a revamped towing policy on Tuesday, including new contracts with seven private towing companies and changes that will prevent victims of auto theft from having to pay excessive impound or storage fees to get their vehicles back. The seven towing companies...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Christmas movies filmed in Michigan to watch this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Did you know Michigan is a filming location for a surprising number of Christmas movies?. As you're gathering ideas for films to watch this holiday season, maybe add some of these to your list. "Christmas at the Holly Hotel" just debuted last weekend. It follows...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Could the Keystone Pipeline spill affect gas prices in metro Detroit?

There are new concerns about gas prices after the largest oil spill on land in nearly a decade. A federal investigation is underway in Washington, Kansas after the Keystone Pipeline ruptured, spilling nearly 600,000 gallons of oil into a creek. The pipeline was forced to shut down and the leak...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy