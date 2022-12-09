Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state. The Michigan governor’s office says Senate Bill 362 will create new housing districts and offer tax exemptions on rehabilitation projects, sponsored by Sen. Winnie Brinks (D–Grand Rapids).
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan seeing massive increase in marijuana poisonings with young kids
(WXYZ) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and cannabis use is up. But, marijuana poisonings are also up, not just in Michigan, but nationwide. The National Poison Data System tracked a 245% rise in pediatric abuse and misuse of cannabis from 2000 to 2020, with the biggest increase happening from 2017-2020 when cannabis legalization really started to grow.
Tv20detroit.com
Whitmer, MEDC announce deal creating/retaining 1,800+ jobs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Tuesday a number of projects have been approved that will create or retain 1,846 jobs in the state. The deal, approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund, is expected to produce $1.2 billion in investments. “Today’s...
Tv20detroit.com
Researchers studying why Detroit leads the nation in pre-term birth rates
(WXYZ) — Out of 100 cities, Detroit is ranked first when it comes to pre-term births. The unsettling fact has researchers trying to figure out why. One of the potential factors is air pollution. Detroit prides itself on being an industrial city, a leader in tech and innovation, but...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 13,043 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 181 deaths
The State of Michigan added 13,043 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,863 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state,...
Tv20detroit.com
'It's personal to me': Oakland Co. executive witnesses signing of same-sex marriage bill
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — President Joe Biden took pen to paper Tuesday to codify same-sex marriage protections into federal law. The signing of the bill officially voids the Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman. It also mandates that states honor the validity of out-of-state marriage licenses.
Tv20detroit.com
Pittsfield Township residents oppose runway expansion proposal at Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The longstanding debate over Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport’s proposed 700-foot runway expansion is back on the table. The Pittsfield Charter Township facility has two runways. The turf one is 2,750 feet long and 110 feet wide. While the paved runway is 3,505 feet long and 75 feet wide. And that is the runway that airport officials have been pushing for expansion since 2009.
Tv20detroit.com
Commerce horse farm at risk of closing over dispute with township
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Even in winter, Windmill Farm Riding Academy in Commerce Township is business as usual. The farm offers lessons and hosts equestrian teams from five local high schools. But by the end of the year, the farm and its 39 horses may need to find...
Tv20detroit.com
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices may be falling in Michigan, but what's going on with diesel?
(WXYZ) — Gas prices across Southeast Michigan continue to fall. According to AAA, today's average gas price in Michigan is around $3.21. But another crude oil byproduct, diesel, is still high both in the state and across the country. The U.S. consumes approximately 63 billion gallons of diesel a...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, heads to national competition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamie Junior won a crown and a competition on Sunday— but for her, it's so much more. After a competition held at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, Jamie was crowned the new Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2023, which mean she'll go on to compete or the national title of Ms. Wheelchair America.
Tv20detroit.com
Mom of Pan Am Flight 103 victim from Michigan speaks out as accused bombmaker is charged
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “She loved helping other people and she wanted to be of service,” said Lelia Smith, mom of LaWanda Thomas. Smith spoke to 7 Action News on the phone about two lives lost when a terrorist bomb blew Pan Am Flight 103 out of the sky over the Scottish town of Lockerbie as it flew from London, bound for New York and then Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit's Bags to Butterflies lets you create your own purse to help formerly incarcerated women
Bags to Butterflies in Detroit is offering purse designing classes this holiday season through a program called "You Design It." In the classes, attendees will receive a board and will be instructed on how to paint their own gorgeous handbag on it. Brenda Austin is one of the designers and...
Tv20detroit.com
Average gas prices in metro Detroit nearing drop below $3 per gallon
Gas prices have dropped another 19 cents in metro Detroit to an average of $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan. The agency reports that those prices are 19 cents less than last week and also about 19 cents lower than this time last year. In Michigan, prices dropped about...
Tv20detroit.com
Will it snow on Christmas in Metro Detroit? A big pattern shift improves chances
(WXYZ) — Snow and rain have been hard to come by since Dec. 1 (Meteorological Winter), but it appears that's about to change. A mid-week storm is making its way across the country causing blizzard-like conditions in the northwest and Northern Plains, while causing severe weather in the South.
Tv20detroit.com
Mayor Duggan unveils changes to Detroit's towing system and policies
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit unveiled a revamped towing policy on Tuesday, including new contracts with seven private towing companies and changes that will prevent victims of auto theft from having to pay excessive impound or storage fees to get their vehicles back. The seven towing companies...
Tv20detroit.com
Christmas movies filmed in Michigan to watch this season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Did you know Michigan is a filming location for a surprising number of Christmas movies?. As you're gathering ideas for films to watch this holiday season, maybe add some of these to your list. "Christmas at the Holly Hotel" just debuted last weekend. It follows...
Tv20detroit.com
Could the Keystone Pipeline spill affect gas prices in metro Detroit?
There are new concerns about gas prices after the largest oil spill on land in nearly a decade. A federal investigation is underway in Washington, Kansas after the Keystone Pipeline ruptured, spilling nearly 600,000 gallons of oil into a creek. The pipeline was forced to shut down and the leak...
Tv20detroit.com
New cashless market at Hollywood Casino at Greektown will let you pay with handprint
(WXYZ) — A new market at Hollywood Casino at Greektown will let you shop and check out with just your handprint. Market Express, the grab-and-go market, is powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One, the first time it is being used in Detroit. Visitors will enter...
Tv20detroit.com
Attorney for man charged with murdering girlfriend moves to have case tossed out
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's the trial the mother of slain school teacher Natalie Ramstrom has waited for, but Sylvia De Lap fears problems in the case against her daughter's alleged killer will result in what she believes is a killer walking free. "I thought everything was going good and...
